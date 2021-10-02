Women’s football coach sacked over serious sex scandal

Bad history in American sport. Paul Riley, coach of an American professional team, has just been dismissed from his post. Two players accuse him of sexual misconduct.
It’s a story North Carolina Courage would have done well. The women’s football club that plays in the North American professional league is at the heart of a scandal that is causing a lot of noise on the other side of the Atlantic. While the team is currently third in the championship and everything is going well sporting, the head coach of the team has just been made redundant by his employers. “Paul Riley is terminated with immediate effect as a result of very serious allegations of misconduct. Courage supports the players who stepped forward and we congratulate them for courageously sharing their stories. “, the club said in an official statement.
Paul riley, a 58-year-old Englishman, had been in charge of the team since 2017 before two players, Sinead farrelly and Meleana Shim, do not come out of silence to denounce the actions of the coach. It was through an article in the American media The Athletic that the affair broke. The two sportswomen testify there to the reprehensible actions of Paul Riley towards them and this since 2010. The first named goes even as far as accuse English of “forced sex”. One of them would have taken place following a loss of their team, Paul Riley would then have brought Sinead Farrelly to his hotel room and would have let go at the end: “We take this to our graves”.
The two players have a common history since they tell that one evening, they met in his apartment when the three were playing near Portland. Paul Riley would then have forced the two women to kiss. “This guy has his own practices”, says Meleana Shim.
For his part, Paul Riley denies all accusations in this story. Asked by The Athletic, he wants to be categorical. “I never had sex with these players, nor made sexual advances towards them “, he said, concluding that the allegations are “completely false”.
Subscribe to Purepeople on facebook
Christina Milian is delighted with a crisps, under the eyes of her daughter Violet.
Spike Lee: Mylène Farmer in her jury? “I had never heard of it”, he has since made up for it …
Nick Cannon dad for the 4th time in just one year, his 7th child!
Prince Andrew in full scandal: embarrassing decision of the queen, who protects him
Allison Mack and her sex sect: she apologizes after the torture and abuse
Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner all in transparency, buttocks dressed in rhinestones
Tiger Woods victim of serious accident, cause revealed weeks later
Macaulay Culkin dad for the first time at 40: a baby with Brenda Song!
Death of Anne Douglas: Kirk Douglas’ wife was 102 years old
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Young parents caring for their daughter Khai