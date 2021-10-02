Women’s football coach sacked over serious sex scandal

It’s a story North Carolina Courage would have done well. The women’s football club that plays in the North American professional league is at the heart of a scandal that is causing a lot of noise on the other side of the Atlantic. While the team is currently third in the championship and everything is going well sporting, the head coach of the team has just been made redundant by his employers. “Paul Riley is terminated with immediate effect as a result of very serious allegations of misconduct. Courage supports the players who stepped forward and we congratulate them for courageously sharing their stories. “, the club said in an official statement.

Paul riley, a 58-year-old Englishman, had been in charge of the team since 2017 before two players, Sinead farrelly and Meleana Shim, do not come out of silence to denounce the actions of the coach. It was through an article in the American media The Athletic that the affair broke. The two sportswomen testify there to the reprehensible actions of Paul Riley towards them and this since 2010. The first named goes even as far as accuse English of “forced sex”. One of them would have taken place following a loss of their team, Paul Riley would then have brought Sinead Farrelly to his hotel room and would have let go at the end: “We take this to our graves”.

The two players have a common history since they tell that one evening, they met in his apartment when the three were playing near Portland. Paul Riley would then have forced the two women to kiss. “This guy has his own practices”, says Meleana Shim.