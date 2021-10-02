World premiere: interior of Hurricane Sam filmed by floating drone

It’s unheard of: scientists have managed to film the eye of the Category 4 hurricane over the Atlantic Ocean, bringing a drone into the heart of the strongest winds, where no ship can can resist.

In the past, planes had been able to film cyclones but only from the air. For the first time, a floating drone, from the company Saildrone, was able to penetrate the eye of a cyclone and film inside, this Thursday, September 30.

This is Hurricane Sam which once threatened the Lesser Antilles, but whose danger has now been eliminated. The drone thus filmed impressive waves 15 meters high and winds at 190 km / h.

The images and data from the drone were immediately transmitted to the United States Agency for Ocean and Atmospheric Observation (NOAA), which will analyze them. It is a question of better understanding the phenomena and, ultimately, of better preparing for them.

Sam far from the West Indies, Victor watched





The device went “where no research vessel has ever ventured, navigating the heart of the Eye of the Hurricane, and collecting data that will transform our understanding of these powerful storms,” ​​he said. confirmed Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO of Saildrone, in a statement.

This Saturday (October 2), in its 7:10 am bulletin, Météo-France indicates that Sam, located about 400 km east of Bermuda, is heading north-northeast. It is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next 36 hours, then slowly lose intensity as it moves up towards cooler waters.

Another phenomenon is under observation in the Atlantic basin, specifies Météo-France. “Tropical Storm Victor is struggling to keep its structure. It is located 1370 km west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. The environmental parameters being unfavorable, Victor should quickly dissipate in the next 72 hours ”.