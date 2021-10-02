WSBK Superbike Portimao J2: Razgatlioglu settles scores with Rea and Kawasaki

When Toprak Razgatlioglu arrives in MotoGP, it will be necessary to have well in mind this first race of the World Superbike in Portimao which he won with great authority… A success which now gives him 45 points in the championship, which brings him closer. therefore the M1 Grand Prix. Why keep this memory? Because he did what it takes to gain the upper hand over Rea, six-time titled in the category, while settling accounts with Kawasaki who has just paid the bill for his claim made to Magny Cours, and who had deprived the Turk at the Yamaha of a victory …

From the start of this race in Portimao, Razgatlioglu had clearly displayed his determination not to let go. There would be no prisoner in the Portugal and he went melee against Jonathan rea who bit the hook while returning the blows. Or almost. Because the Northern Irishman commented: “there is a limit. And we ride heavy motorcycles. You cannot come miles away to start a maneuver. I don’t want to smear Toprak or his riding style. He does a good job, but he doesn’t fly within limits “. And Rea warns: ” I’m not complaining too much because I’m ready to fight like this. And i will fight like this “.

Here is what promises for the races of this Sunday! ” I can shake his hand and I won’t complain. But I can also release the brake and lean on him “, Explain Rea. ” He did it for me on turn 13. He was very determined to pass me. I was already at the top of the turn “.

Razgatlioglu does not let anything go

And what does Toprak say? ” I hope Jonathan is doing well and it wasn’t a big fall, I was sorry he fell. I’m not waiting for another driver to fall, but it is clear that it works in my favor for the Championship. But I’m not happy for him. I’m like that: we both fight hard, the victory is excellent for me, but tomorrow we will have to see, he will come back stronger. We will have to improve the bike in the turns “.





In this regard, he gave himself a demonstration after his victory by cleaning with a broom the green part of the Portuguese track. A message clearly intended for Kawasaki following the events of Magny-Cours: “ I did it to remember Magny-Cours when Kawasaki said I took the lead by touching the green. Now, I cleaned it up and then I checked the grip because in the next race I might need the green there “. The Turk is not resentful, he just has memory. MotoGP is warned.

WSBK Superbike Portimao J2: classification