Xbox announces new accessibility measures and options for video games! | Xbox one

It’s been a few years since Xbox made the accessibility of video games a struggle. One of the best examples is undoubtedly the adaptive Xbox controller that we tested in real conditions with players with disabilities. Today, Xbox is announcing new measures to bring communities closer together and improve the lives of players with disabilities on Xbox.

40 minutes of accessibility video at Xbox!

“Hello, this is Phil Spencer, Director of Xbox. I’m a white man wearing a blue sweatshirt and a black t-shirt. “

The boss of Xbox knows he is unique and also knows how diverse and varied the community is. After having celebrated in recent months several communities often victims of discrimination, such as black people, Xbox today celebrates the community of players and players with disabilities, and this throughout the month of October.

Just to end this crazy week of news with more than 80 articles published on Xboxygen, including the exclusive interview with Ina Gelbert, Xbox unveils a showcase of more than 40 minutes dedicated to accessibility issues.

New measures to make video games more accessible on Xbox

In a press release, Xbox says it wants to make video games more accessible for more than 400 million disabled players around the world. A series of new measures and options are thus unveiled.

New accessibility labels on the Microsoft Store on Xbox

This is new information displayed in games through the Microsoft Store on Xbox. These labels will be displayed today for members of the Xbox Accessibility Insider League (XAIL, which you can join through the Xbox Insider Hub app) and cover some 20 topics such as narration for menus, options for subtitling, the possibility of modifying the actions triggered by the different buttons, full keyboard compatibility or being able to play with a single analog stick.

On the developer side, each feature must include a certain number of criteria to ensure that the quality is consistent. For example, we know that many of you want the ability to choose the size of subtitles, when available. In order for the “subtitle options” label to be checked, we are not only asking for a given font size, but also that the font size can be increased up to 200%.

Accessibility in Halo Infinite

Those who were able to access the Halo Infinite Beta were able to see the many menu options to customize the gaming experience as much as possible. And accessibility is at the heart of the game. Here are some of the options that will be available at the release of the game.

Subtitles Adjust font size Modify the opacity of the background Change the color of the dialogues according to the individual Choose between subtitles for all dialogs or only those relating to the story in the campaign

Ability to change the font size in menus and during gameplay

Menu narration and the ability to adjust its speed for those who use screen readers

New “linear navigation” mode, which allows you to navigate the interface without seeing where the controls are arranged on the screen to access them

Possibility to change the colors of allies as well as enemies to offer more options than the usual “reds against blues”

More settings for the interface, for ATH (heads-up display) and for reticle opacity, to more easily identify ATH information

Options for voice-to-text and text-to-voice transcription

New options for sound, with the ability to independently adjust several different sounds of the game

Customize controls for controller or keyboard / mouse, to reconfigure keys, adjust sensitivity, and short press a key rather than holding it

New assisted driving feature, to drive vehicles in a new way, without using the classic “look and lead” mechanics

Choice of prostheses in the customization of the Spartan

Promotion of accessible games

The last section of the console settings is now called “Accessibility” and a new accessibility page on the Microsoft Store on Xbox will highlight games with multiple labels indicating accessibility features, games which have been praised by the community of people with disabilities or which offer innovative features in terms of accessibility.





Xbox updates and accessibility settings

Without having an exact date, Xbox is announcing new accessibility options that will arrive “soon” on Xbox.

Quick settings : It will be easier to quickly access and customize your accessibility settings, thanks to a new menu in the Xbox Guide. This will allow you to activate features dedicated to accessibility quickly, without leaving your game or your application. If you share a console with other people who have different accessibility needs, you can easily turn certain features on or off, depending on who is using the console. Anyone in your family can easily change the settings, making the experience perfect for everyone.

Color filters : New and improved color filters will appear later in October on Xbox Series X | S, to help people with color blindness discover more recent games, but also older titles that were not previously available to them. ‘so. This feature will also allow future games to be more accessible in this area.

Night mode display : Another system update for Xbox consoles will offer several settings to adjust light sources to help you sleep better, but also to support gamers who are more sensitive to light. The new night mode will reduce and change the brightness of the screen on which the Xbox will be connected. You can also reduce the brightness of the button on your controller, the one on your console, which will let you watch movies in complete darkness, like at the cinema! In addition to these aspects, Night Mode on Xbox Series X | S will also add a fully customizable blue light filter.

Globalization of voice-to-text and text-to-voice parameters: you can now choose how the transcription of communications works in your games. In the coming weeks, gamers around the world will also be able to change their preferences for transcribing voice to text and text to voice by going to Settings, then Accessibility and finally Chat and Games Transcription.

A free course for developers

Xbox is announcing the establishment of a free course for developers who wish to learn about these topics. Visit MSLearn to learn more. This course will be available at the end of October on the MSLearn site.

This course contains modules presenting the concepts of play and disability, tips for collaborating with the disabled community to create accessible designs and use assistive technologies, but also the best ways to proceed according to the games. , platforms and hardware.

New features for Xbox controllers

Xbox has updated the functionality of the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, and Xbox Adaptive Controller to provide better connectivity between devices and less latency. These features were previously only available on Xbox Series X | S controllers. The brand says it will continue to update its controllers so that players can “keep playing as they see fit.” “