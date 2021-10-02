Xbox buyouts: Crystal Dynamics, IO Interactive and Avalanche mentioned by Jeff Grubb | Xbox one

Xbox is currently recruiting more than 450 positions for its 23 studios, but we know that Microsoft is always looking for other studios to expand its ranks and thus release more and more exclusive games in Xbox Game Pass. Today, it is the journalist Jeff Grubb who advances on three names, but especially on a new approach from Microsoft.

Co-developed projects to test proper functioning with Xbox?

Asked about Microsoft’s studio buyouts and their potential propensity to drive up prices in the market, the generally very well-informed journalist Jeff Grubb spoke on the latest show GrubbSnax by Giant Bomb.

Jeff Grubb first thinks that Microsoft and Xbox are currently happy with the studios they have. With 23 studios and twenty games in development, Xbox is indeed in the best possible position since its creation. The journalist thinks that there is no question for the moment for the brand to put the package and buy at once a publisher like Take-Two.

For him, it is more about creating relationships and making smart purchases with smaller investments, but which could prove to be more profitable.

Just recently, we learned that Crystal Dynamics, the developers of Tomb Raider, will be assisting studio Xbox The Initiative in the development of Perfect Dark. According to Jeff Grubb, it would be a question here of seeing what will be the fruit of this collaboration. And if it works well, if it reaches Microsoft’s standards, the latter could therefore go to Square Enix and offer them to buy Crystal Dynamics. “I think that is very likely what is happening”, specifies the journalist.

For him, this is also what is happening with Avalanche, an independent studio which develops Contraband exclusively for Xbox, and which would then be “on trial”. According to the journalist’s sources, Avalanche would have missed some milestones in the development of the game, but that would not affect its final qualities. Finally, Jeff Grubb believes that IO Interactive is also being tested by Xbox in this type of configuration with the development of Project Dragon, a project that is not yet announced.





When Xbox announced the Bethesda buyout, Phil Spencer was talking about a long-standing collaboration that was now making real sense. The hypothesis put forward by Jeff Grubb according to which Xbox seeks to test new collaborations before a possible takeover is therefore not at all far-fetched. When you see the reliable information that the journalist has been releasing for some time, it’s hard to imagine that he brings up these subjects by chance.

Below is the list of games officially in development for Xbox. While it’s unclear what will happen to Indiana Jones at this time, all other games are Xbox exclusives.