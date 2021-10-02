Xbox: New accessibility options revealed

Microsoft has been committed to accessibility for several years now, with various features integrated into its consoles and services, but also with the launch of the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Yesterday Microsoft posted a new article on its official retailer website all the news related to accessibility which are currently being tested, and which should be deployed soon. The company starts with a feature that should be very popular, and which concerns the options available in each game.

Labels to inform yourself before a purchase

As of now, players who are members of the Xbox Accessibility Insiders League (XAIL) program can find labels associated with each game, and which indicate what options are offered in a particular title. So before even checking out or installing a game, players can know if they have the options they need. These labels correspond to a list of 20 options, including: the narration for the menus, the subtitling options, the possibility of mapping the different buttons, the compatibility with the keyboard or the fact of being able to play with a single stick. Editors also have the freedom to add a link to clarify things. Obviously, this list is doomed to lie down over time

For these labels to be validated by Microsoft, editors must check a few boxes. For example, Microsoft indicates that for the label “option of the captions”, it is necessary that a given font size is present, but also that it can be “increased by 200%”.

A redesigned focus for accessibility

More generally, Microsoft seeks to make accessibility options more visible to everyone. Thereby, the last section of Xbox settings has been renamed Accessibility. Everything is accompanied by a new page on Microsoft Store Xbox, where games with accessibility options will be highlighted. Some of them, greeted by players with disabilities, will also be entitled to a highlight. Players will also be able to sort these games according to their situation, whether it concerns a visual, hearing or motor handicap. In addition, other features will arrive soon:





Quick settings: a new menu in the settings will quickly enable accessibility features for all profiles associated with the console.

a new menu in the settings will quickly enable accessibility features for all profiles associated with the console. Color filters: new and improved color filters will appear later in October on Xbox Series X | S, to help people with color blindness discover more recent games, but also older titles that were not previously available to them. so. This feature will also allow future games to be more accessible in this area.

new and improved color filters will appear later in October on Xbox Series X | S, to help people with color blindness discover more recent games, but also older titles that were not previously available to them. so. This feature will also allow future games to be more accessible in this area. Night mode: in test for several weeks, the option is approaching. It should make it possible to improve the playing comfort in the dark, to adjust the brightness to make it easier to fall asleep after a game session, to reduce the brightness of the controller, or to set a filter for blue light. Important point: The mode should not affect the performance of the Xbox consoles, nor the captures, while still allowing the themes to change dynamically based on the time of day.

in test for several weeks, the option is approaching. It should make it possible to improve the playing comfort in the dark, to adjust the brightness to make it easier to fall asleep after a game session, to reduce the brightness of the controller, or to set a filter for blue light. Important point: The mode should not affect the performance of the Xbox consoles, nor the captures, while still allowing the themes to change dynamically based on the time of day. Globalization of voice-to-text and text-to-voice settings

An accessibility course will be available to developers starting next month. They will make it possible to understand the tools, to be initiated to the different handicap situations, and to work on the integration of the options. You can find everything on the MSLearn site.

Finally, Microsoft indicates that Wireless, Elite Series 2 and Adaptive controllers have been updated to reduce latency and improve connectivity with the devices. However, these improvements were already available on the Xbox Series X | S controllers.

We know that in order to make video games a place where everyone is welcome to have fun and play their own way, we need to offer more personalization, more choice and always put the players at the center of the game. everything we do. The community of people with disabilities is an important part of our community. We promise to continue working with you to improve your gaming experiences by offering more and more accessibility features and making it easier for those looking to make their games more accessible. Accessible and inclusive video games are essential to everything we do, because we truly believe that when everyone is playing, we are all winners, Microsoft said in closing.