Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro test: true wireless headphones that were seen at the top of the bill

Xiaomi’s previous headphones really did not shine in their sound performance. The builder nevertheless seems to have learned a few lessons from his mistakes; and although the result is still far from perfect, there is encouraging progress on certain points.

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro are indeed on the right track as regards the reproduction of the first part of the spectrum. The hypertrophy of the bass gives way to an astonishing linearity, to such an extent that we would appreciate them a little less shy and “dry”. A little more marked reinforcement in the extreme lows would not have been too much in order to fully feel the sensation of impact and enjoy a real seat, more “immersive” bass in short. Be that as it may, the latter are nonetheless correctly defined. The precision at this level is also much better than on previous models. There again, the treatment reserved for the headphones is not exemplary, because there are fairly long overflows after each impulse (which can be understood in particular on the hits of the bass drum which can sometimes “drool”), but nothing that does not fundamentally compromises the readability and identification of the various elements.

The good balance continues into the midrange, around 1 kHz. Unfortunately, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro lose their footing beyond this threshold and show a markedly too marked penchant for midrange / high midrange. The coloring provided very frankly favors the harmonics and thus gives the sound rendering a very sharp, slamming and sometimes even abrasive aspect in the pieces already very rich in harmonics (electric guitars / synthesizers / saturated voices, very present cymbals…). In this context, the voices – like other elements, moreover – obviously have no difficulty in coming out: their intelligibility is always impeccable. On the other hand, they can sometimes appear “cramped” or nasal. This glaring lack of smoothness may be acceptable at low listening volumes and on certain content, but it quickly becomes taxing on human hearing and requires both staying calm on the listening volume and taking regular breaks.

The behavior of the headphones also has an important consequence on the perception of the sound scene: the notion of depth is virtually non-existent, because all the elements are brought to the fore. In some cases, especially in mixes that are heavily loaded with sources, it becomes difficult to properly differentiate between instruments. On the other hand, nothing to report on the management of the distortion: the Redmi Buds 3 Pro show white paw on the entire reproduced spectrum.