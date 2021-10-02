Ziad Takieddine retraction: businessman Pierre Reynaud placed in police custody

Rebound in the case of “bribery and criminal association with a view to committing a scam” relating to an interview granted by the intermediary Ziad Takieddine to the magazine Paris Match in November 2020. According to our information, the businessman Pierre Reynaud, 65, indicted and placed under judicial supervision in this new part of the dossier of suspicions of Libyan financing of Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign in 2007 opened by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), was placed in police custody. Information confirmed by the PNF. This alleged crook, already convicted on multiple occasions, is suspected, this time, of extortion on a communicator cited in the file of (false) retraction of Takieddine.

The resounding interview with Ziad Takieddine, a brief extract of which had also been broadcast on BFMTV, was granted to a journalist from Paris Match, who had traveled to Lebanon with a photographer from the Bestimage agency, accompanied by his boss Michèle Marchand, the queen of the people, close to the couples Sarkozy and Macron, herself indicted in the file. During this interview, the sulphurous intermediary withdrew his accusations against the former head of state, Nicolas Sarkozy, whom he had previously accused of having benefited from Libyan funding for the 2007 presidential campaign. Two months later, questioned in Beirut by the judges in charge of the Libyan case, Takieddine, known for his versatility, had declared that he did not “confirm the words of the interview”.



Suspicious fund movements

The magistrates suspect that this ephemeral retraction could have been bought or at least remotely controlled fraudulently, as the newspaper Liberation and the Mediapart site had revealed upstream. Suspicious fund movements were noted, evoking possible negotiations on the sidelines of the interview. The investigation established that via Western Union transfers to Lebanon, a certain Noël Dubus, already convicted of fraud, who had also traveled to Beirut at the time of the interview, sent € 8,000 to Ziad’s attention. Takieddine. Money which would have been advanced by Pierre Reynaud, to whom Dubus, according to the newspaper Liberation, had dangled the opportunity to obtain a very important bank loan under very advantageous conditions. To access this alleged loan, Pierre Reynaud would have paid Noël Dubus, according to the daily, 320,000 euros, through transfers to the account of a company of a friend of Dubus. The amount paid by Pierre Reynaud to Dubus could be even more important. The judges wonder if these sums were not intended in part for Takieddine’s retractions.

One thing is certain: Pierre Reynaud seems to consider having been wronged in this operation. Also according to our information, the businessman would have sent during the summer an emissary to Noël Dubus to claim the money owed from him. In vain. The same big arm would then have gone to a relative of Noël Dubus to threaten her and demand accountability. This well-known communicator would then have signed a check for a large amount which would then have been cashed by Pierre Reynaud. But the account was not there, it seems, because the emissary would have returned a second time to Anne T. to extort a roughly equivalent sum from her. But this time the communicator would have refused to give anything and would have been abused.