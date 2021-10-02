Zidane hoped for in Bordeaux for the next derby against FC Nantes?

Zapping Goal! Football club Girondins: the 10 biggest sales in history

Eager to fill the Matmut Atlantique while celebrating the 140 years of his club, Gérard Lopez is teeming with ideas for the next Atlantic derby between the Girondins de Bordeaux and FC Nantes on Sunday, October 17 (3 p.m.).

In addition to offering a single price of € 9 for the meeting as well as a “Legends match” between the champion teams of 1999 and 2009, the Bordeaux president plans to bring back a guest-star able to move the crowds for the event. used: Zinédine Zidane.

Zidane coach of a legendary team for the club’s 140th anniversary

Currently without a club since his departure from Real Madrid last summer, the Ballon d’Or 1998 is one of the personalities contacted by Gérard Lopez to participate in the event according to 20 Minutes. If he has personally invested himself in making Zidane the honorary coach of one of his legendary teams, the Spanish-Luxembourg businessman is still awaiting the definitive answer from “Zizou”.

Pedro Miguel Pauleta, Rio Mavuba, Pascal Feindouno, Lilian Laslandes, Michel Pavon, Marc Planus, Marouane Chamakh, Matthieu Chalmé or even Jean-Louis Gasset have already validated their presence. However, this is not yet the case with Yoann Gourcuff. As for Laurent Blanc, now stationed at Al-Rayyan in Qatar, he was forced to decline …



