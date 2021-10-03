🚨 ASSE – OL: helped by the red of Lopes, the Greens snatch the draw!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

It’s a derby with great intensity that has just ended. Particularly in the first period when the two formations will have displayed good intentions. Etienne Green was forced to work against Paqueta or Aouar, while Wahbi Khazri could be enraged after finding the post on a head yet at close range facing the empty goal. Finally, it was Houssem Aouar who unlocked the counter before the break, showing his precision with a low strike in Green’s small net (0-1, 42nd).

After the break, the pace slackened somewhat, even though Toko Ekambi, due to an offside from crosshair Shaqiri, saw the goal of the break be refused. But the expulsion of Anthony Lopes, guilty of diverting a shot from Bouanga with his hand outside the area, revived the last twenty minutes. Obviously, the Greens pushed, forcing the replacement Pollersbeck to work on several occasions. But it is ultimately because of another hand, Denayer in the box, that the Greens obtained a penalty which allowed them to equalize in extremis thanks to Khazri (1-1, 90 + 5th).



