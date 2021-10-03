100 GB at only € 8.99 / month on the Orange or SFR network

A 100 GB plan does not necessarily cost a lot! The proof, this Brio Liberté 100 Go package from Coriolis costs only € 8.99 / month. But beware, this is a promotional offer and is only valid until October 12th.

Looking for a good mobile plan for the start of the school year? Coriolis has an offer that should interest you: the mobile plan without engagement Brio Liberté 100 Go.

Normally, this package is displayed at the price of € 18.99 / month. But for the beginning of October, Coriolis has decided to lower its price. If you subscribe before Tuesday, October 12, the Full MVNO will charge you for it at only € 8.99 / month during your first year of subscription. So why hesitate? This crazy offer will save you 9 euros each month without depriving you. Find out more about what it offers.

The Coriolis Brio Liberté 100 Go package in detail

This Coriolis package is certainly affordable. However, it has everything you need to get the most out of your smartphone.

For mobile internet, you will have up to 100 GB of data in 4G / 4G + to watch streaming videos, listen to online music, download content or surf without counting on social networks. In addition, there is an 11 GB envelope that you can use when traveling in European Union countries or in DOM / COM. The data volume is not huge. Nonetheless, it should give you access to some essential services like travel, transportation, guide apps, etc.





As usual, communications are unlimited. With this package, you can call unlimited to all landlines and mobiles in mainland France as well as from Europe and the French overseas departments and territories. The same goes for SMS and MMS. As long as you are in the Metropolis or in the aforementioned areas, SMS / MMS are unlimited to and from these same areas.

Other good deals available at Coriolis

If the Brio Liberté 100 Go unlimited package does not suit your expectations, Coriolis still has other promotional offers in its catalog. There is something for all types of customers: small consumers, heavy consumers and even those who crave speed and are looking for a 5G plan. The choice is yours between:

The 2 GB 4G package at € 4.99 / month for one year then € 9.99 / month

The 30 GB 4G package at € 6.99 / month for one year then € 14.99 / month

The 150 GB 4G / 5G package at € 19.99 / month for one year then € 24.99 / month

Note that all these packages are non-binding. The promotions are valid until Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

What you must remember – Coriolis Brio Liberté package of 100 GB at € 9.99 / month for one

– Promotion valid until October 12, 2021