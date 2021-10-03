A couple, their baby and their dog found dead in the forest, the mystery remains

What killed John Gerrish, 45, his wife Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter, Miju, and Oski, their dog, in a remote area nicknamed “Devil’s Gully”? The case dates from mid-August and investigators still have no certainty.

Alerted by relatives on August 16, the police quickly found their vehicle at the start of a nearby hiking trail, in the Sierra National Forest, not far from the famous Yosemite Park in California. The next day, help had located victims. But the victims of what, or of whom?

” I have been here for 20 years and have never seen a death like this. You arrive there and everyone is dead. There are no gunshot wounds, no medicine vial, not a single clue. It’s a great mystery Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said upon discovery. The autopsies had provided no further answers.

The dog, patient zero?

The investigators never stopped looking, gradually excluding many leads: lightning, carbon monoxide leaks, cyanide, drugs or alcohol, a fall, hypothermia, a snake bite, suicide …

The suspicions were also turned towards the water of the river located nearby, where very toxic “blue algae” proliferate. But John Gerrish and Ellen Chung, accustomed to hikes according to their relatives, would never have drunk this water.





According to the RTBF, some investigators have come to the conclusion that it is the dog Oski who would have killed the whole family by accident: the animal would have entered the water, would have come out soaked and would have shaken himself… John Gerrish, Ellen Chang and their daughter Miju would then have received a sufficient dose of the toxin to fall ill and die. A chilling scenario …