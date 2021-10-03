a crucial derby with Boateng and Dubois against Boudebouz

Lyon definitely ahead in the derbies?

Since last season and the lesson inflicted on the Greens (5-0 victory over Geoffroy-Guichard), the Lyonnais have passed the record of derbies with 45 victories at 44. A first for OL since 1956, with the opportunity this year to widen the gap.

