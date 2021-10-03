a crucial derby with Boateng and Dubois against Boudebouz

It’s gone in the derby!
The Greens start the game by putting the ball in the opposing camp, in touch, to immediately go press. The 123rd ASSE-OL derby can begin!
The tifos are deployed
The players enter the lawn in an atmosphere that continues to rise on the side of Stéphanois, with two giant tifos on each side of Geoffroy-Guichard.
Big atmosphere in the Cauldron
The Saint-Etienne public chanted the Greens’ anthem before the match and seemed ready to support their players to go for a big feat and finally start this Ligue 1 season … even if the name of Claude Puel was whistled to him during the announcement of the teams.
Bosz: “We are here to win”
Asked by Amazon Prime, Peter Bosz spoke before living his first Sainté-OL on the bench in Lyon. “Since I’ve been here, they’ve been talking about this derby. It’s a very important match. When you’ve been in football for a long time, you’ve encountered derbies. In a derby, (even if the Greens are last,) they can do a lot better for their supporters. But we’re here to win. We’re always here to win. “
Lyon definitely ahead in the derbies?
Since last season and the lesson inflicted on the Greens (5-0 victory over Geoffroy-Guichard), the Lyonnais have passed the record of derbies with 45 victories at 44. A first for OL since 1956, with the opportunity this year to widen the gap.
The warm-up begins under the whistles …
And in the rain, which still falls as much above Geoffroy-Guichard, for the goalkeepers of Olympique Lyonnais. Another 40 minutes with the derby!
OL: Boateng is here, not Denayer
Peter Bosz lines up Jerome Boateng and Sinaly Diomandé in central defense, while Jason Denayer will be on the bench at kick-off.
The composition of OL:
Lopes – Dubois, Boateng, Diomandé, Henrique – Caqueret, Guimaraes – Shaqiri, Aouar, Toko-Ekambi – Paqueta
Substitutes:
Pollersbeck, Gusto, Da Silva, Denayer, Lukeba, Mendes, H. Keita, Cherki, Kadewere
ASSE: Boudebouz holder, Hamouma on the bench
Claude Puel has decided to line up Ryad Boubebouz in support of the attackers. Romain Hamouma is on the bench, as is Adil Aouchiche.
The composition of ASSE:
Green – M.Camara, Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak, Trauco – Neyou, Youssouf – Nordin, Boudebouz, Bouanga – Khazri
Substitutes:
Bajic, Sow, Nadé, Gourna, Diousse, Aouchiche, Krasso, Ramirez, Hamouma
No minute of silence or applause for Bernard Tapie
As in Lille this afternoon, there will be no minute of silence or applause in memory of Bernard Tapie this Sunday evening in Saint-Etienne.
Lots of rain in Saint-Etienne
The rain falls in waves in Saint-Etienne, but the lawn should hold according to the delegates of the LFP. About 35,000 spectators are announced to Geoffroy-Guichard.
OL can take 5th place in Ligue 1
In the event of victory in the Cauldron, OL players will climb to 5th place in Ligue 1, ahead of OM, which lost in Lille (1-0).
OL supporters put the atmosphere behind closed doors
It’s a tradition before the derby: Lyon supporters set the mood for their team’s last training session, this Saturday.
ASSE-OL live: big pressure on the Greens for the 123rd derby
Five defeats, three draws, no victory … AS Saint-Etienne occupies the last place in Ligue 1 at the time of receiving its best enemy, Olympique Lyonnais, this Sunday evening at Geoffroy-Guichard (8:45 p.m.). The 123rd derby in history is therefore very expensive for the Greens and their coach, Claude Puel. Follow the match and all the information live with RMC Sport!