a holder details the benefits of the Kombouaré method

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the complete list of the Canaries

Returned to his training club on February 11, Antoine Kombouaré first committed to ensuring the essential, namely maintenance. He succeeded at the end of the roadblocks. During these first months at FC Nantes, it was difficult for him to put his paw on his group, to improve his players. It was urgent to obtain results at all costs. But things have changed with the new season. Kanak was able to work with each player and the benefits of his method are felt.

In a press conference, left side Charles Traore explained how much he had progressed under AK’s orders: “I have matured more, I give more of myself on the pitch and I am more liberated. Fatigue accumulates with the selection matches but these are things that are part of the job. You have to deal with it, at the beginning it’s a bit complicated but later, over time, you get used to it. I try to give the best of myself to show the coach that I deserve to play ”. A total investment and concentration, we recognize here the trademark of Antoine Kombouaré!

FC Nantes: Charles Traoré “Reacting after the accident in Reims” / #FCNantes #FCN https://t.co/G7GScvBu9l

– Nantes Tribune (@Nantaise Tribune) October 2, 2021