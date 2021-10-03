A keynote in October for the MacBook Pro M1X?

The MacBook Pro “M1X” could be unveiled at a new Apple event in October, announces Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter. The chip of these machines would be equipped with a 10-core processor (8 efficient, 2 economical) and we would have the choice between a graphics circuit of 16 or 32 cores. Compare with the M1, which has an 8-core CPU (4 + 4) and 7 to 8 graphics cores.

Technical characteristics that are the same as those of the nosy Bloomberg gave in the spring. At the time, he also indicated that these MacBooks would benefit from a completely new design, a MagSafe port, an HDMI port and an SD card reader. There would also be more than the two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports that make the Mac M1 everyday. Gurman was also predicting a summer launch, but as everyone noticed, that was not the case!





The future Mac mini M1X according to Jon Prosser, to be taken with a grain of salt.

Gurman also mentions improved screen technology (mini-LED?). It doesn’t give the expected diagonals, but rumor has it a lot about 14 and 16 inch sizes. As for the Mac mini M1X, which would replace the Mac mini Intel still in the catalog, it is still expected for the next few weeks with its new slim design.

Mark Gurman’s Apple Silicon roadmap: MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac and Mac Pro by end of 2022