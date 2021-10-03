a new lava flow has gushed out of Cumbre Vieja

On the island of Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), a new security perimeter was set up, on land and at sea, after the appearance of a new lava flow.

In La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), a lava flow sprang from a new mouth which formed on the side of Cumbre Vieja. The roar is muffled, permanent and punctuated by explosions that send jets of lava into the air. Two weeks after its eruption, the volcano is more active than ever. In contact with the ocean, huge plumes of toxic smoke emerge from the magma. Powerless, the fishermen of a neighboring village remain at the quay. “We cannot go out because of the activity of the volcano, even if we go fishing, the fish are not edible with this black sand that keeps falling“, explains one of them.





These irritating ashes cover everything with a black film, and they must then be constantly cleaned. It has become the daily life of the inhabitants. Nearly 900 buildings were completely destroyed by the incandescent flow. Scientists do not know how long the Cumbre Vieja will spit out lava. The volcanic islands of the Canaries had not seen such activity for 50 years.