a player in the hard with Pochettino back thanks to Messi?

If PSG dominated Manchester City rather brilliantly on Tuesday in the Champions League, it owes it in particular to the undermining of the pair Idrissa Gueye – Marco Vetrratti. The two men had a considerable slaughter in the midfield and naturally apply to face Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park (1pm).

Unless Leandro Paredes comes to redistribute the cards. Behind the duo previously cited in the eyes of Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine midfielder could see his proximity to Lionel Messi make the PSG coach think about him.

Paredes promoted thanks to Messi?

“The Argentinean is, with Angel Di Maria, the player closest to Lionel Messi, observes L’Équipe. His request – very quick – to be installed right next to the six-fold Ballon d’Or in the locker room had prompted comments internally. Can this proximity help him in his reconquest operation? It can’t hurt to be seen as a star’s lieutenant … “

This Argentinian complicity should however not be enough to give Paredes its letters of nobility, its lack of mobility remaining a major flaw in the dynamic style that Pochettino wants to boost at PSG. Gueye’s departure for CAN (January 9-February 6) could, however, offer him an unexpected opening.

