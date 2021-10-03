a posthumous tribute to Paris, the city of their loves

Jeanne-Claude and Christo, on the roof of the Reichstag, in Berlin, in 1995. WOLFGANG VOLZ

With such a first name – which will have served as his artist name – one hardly dares to write about Christo Vladimiroff Javacheff (1935-2020), born in Gabrovo, Bulgaria, who moved to the West in 1957, than his career, known in particular for its pharaonic packaging and packaging, was a Stations of the Cross.

But we would almost be convinced after watching the documentary Christo & Jeanne-Claude – The art of hiding, the art of revealing, by Jörg Daniel Hissen and Wolfram Hissen, which Arte broadcasts for the last time on the night of Sunday, October 3, while the exhibition period of the Arc de triomphe encompassé, in Paris, comes to an end after two weeks.

With his wife Jeanne-Claude (1935-2009), artist name of Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, daughter of a general director of the Ecole Polytechnique, they will spend an important part of their life convincing, negotiating and financing the gigantic installations, often controversial, which made their glory. Because, contrary to what we repeat too often – and which corrects and documents this film -, this one was more than the organizer of the concepts of Christo.

Arrived in Paris in 1958, where he met Jeanne-Claude, Christo covered with plastic and tied up statues, objects, plastic mannequins or human bodies. In 1962, he caused a sensation by blocking Visconti Street without authorization with an “iron curtain” made up of barrels of oil – an allusion to the Berlin Wall that we dare not say veiled, because the fabric is n ‘ was not yet packing the projects of this son of… weaver.





Sublime madness

Very early on, the desire to invest more public space itches. Their requests for authorization are refused. But the dating of their project The Arc de triomphe, Wrapped – Paris, 1961-2021 shows that the idea dates back to sixty years ago. In the meantime, there will have been, in Paris, in 1985, the packaging of the Pont-Neuf, a poetic madness in the pure spirit of the 1980s, then, ten years later, the imposing packaging of the Reichstag of Berlin.

Christo with his packaging project for the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. WOLFGANG VOLZ

The documentary notably involves Wolfgang Voltz, their exclusive photographer, artistic advisor (and co-decision maker since their death), who recalls the sublime madness of these numerous and ruinous installations around the world, with the constraints of Oulipian essence, financed only by the sale. works of Christo: no subsidy, no private money.

There is something very noble and very beautiful in seeing this stubbornness, which Christo defined as “An irrepressible desire to accomplish a project”, all the more desirable since it had no concrete justification: “It’s probably the fact of being from a communist country, but I will never do anything for a reason, but only because I want to”, we hear him say in this remarkable documentary.

The film comes full circle by starting and ending with the installation, a few weeks ago, of The Arc de triomphe, Wrapped – Paris, 1961-2021, even going to visit the factory of the fabric (recyclable) which wrapped it. He is also reminded that we must see in this miracle – which succeeded in revealing by concealing it a monument that we no longer saw by dint of having seen it too much – a “Posthumous homage to the city which saw the birth of the love of Jeanne-Claude and Christo”.

Christo & Jeanne-Claude – The art of hiding, the art of revealing, documentary by Jörg Daniel Hissen and Wolfram Hissen (Fr.-All., 2021, 91 min). Available on Arte.tv until December 13.