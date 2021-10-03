a tackle to Koeman? Suarez lifts the mystery on his “phone” celebration

After Atlético de Madrid’s victory against FC Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday on the 8th day of Liga, Luis Suarez, author of the second scorer against the Catalans, celebrated his goal by miming a phone call. The former Blaugrana explained his celebration after the meeting.

Luis Suarez without mercy for Barça. On Saturday evening, the Uruguayan center forward returned to his former club on Matchday 8 of La Liga. The Atlético de Madrid striker did not make any feelings, scoring the 2nd goal of the Colchoneros, victorious 2-0 after a first goal from Thomas Lemar. Ruthless against the cages, Luis Suarez celebrated his goal with two gestures that did not go unnoticed.

He first joined hands in plea as if to ask forgiveness from the supporters of the Blaugrana club. “It was out of respect,” he confirmed after the meeting. “It’s always special to score against Barça because I’m a supporter, I have a lot of friends there,” he added to beIN Sports.





“It wasn’t for Koeman”

But “El Pistolero” also stood out by mimicking a phone call with his hand. Who was this celebration addressed to? Given Barça’s departure conditions in 2020 and the resentment he has towards the former management of the Catalan club and his ex-coach Ronald Koeman, many imagined a tackle in the form of chambering. Especially since Luis Suarez had already spoken of a phone call from the Dutchman who had told him that he was not counting on him. A wrong track. “It was addressed to the people who have my number, let them know it hasn’t changed, that I still use the same phone. It wasn’t for Koeman. It was a joke I was doing. planned with my children. ” We don’t have to believe it …