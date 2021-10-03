A week on the markets: the recap from September 27 to October 1



Monday September 27



CAC 40: + 0.19% to 6,650.91 points

The lull in the case of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande wards off risk aversion in the equity markets. In Europe, the results of the German federal elections also reassure investors.

Wall Street is however mixed in the face of this rise in long rates (the 10-year American rose to 1.51%, its highest level since the end of June).

Against the backdrop of tensions on supply in a context of recovery in global demand, the continued rise in oil prices (a barrel of Brent is flirting with $ 80) is benefiting the oil segment, including TotalEnergies.

Tuesday September 28



CAC 40: -2.17% to 6.506.50 points

Rather reassuring so far, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, is fueling fears of faster-than-expected monetary tightening. He stressed that rising prices and recruitment difficulties could prove to be “more persistent than anticipated” and that the central bank would fight back against unwanted inflation if necessary.

The CAC 40 recorded its worst session since July. Ditto for the American markets, where the pressure on long rates and the words of Jerome Powell scare investors away. The Nasdaq shows the biggest pullback since March 18 (-2.83%) and the S&P 500 (-2.04%) since May 12.

Tech suffers from the rise in bond yields: Capgemini fell 5.73% 180.20 euros, STMicro 4.99%, to 37.59 euros. As a reminder, the sector is indeed sensitive to expectations of rising interest rates since their valuation is largely based on the outlook for results, which tend to decline rapidly when rates rise.

Wednesday September 29



CAC 40: + 0.83% at 6,560.80 points





The pressure is easing but volatility could persist, as investors remain attentive to negotiations on the debt ceiling in Washington and the possible surge in energy prices.

Airbus rose 3.48% to 117.30 euros, the largest increase in the index thanks to an increase in Bernstein’s recommendation to “outperform”. A decision motivated by the improvement of the economic situation and visibility on the air transport market.

Thursday September 30



CAC 40: -0.62% to 6,520.01 points

After gaining up to 0.93% in the morning, the CAC 40 finally fell into the red.

The three New York Stock Exchange indices record their worst quarterly performance since the start of 2020: the Dow Jones is down 4.29%, the S&P 500 is 4.76% (after seven consecutive months of !), and the Nasdaq is down 5.31%. September 2021 turns out to be the worst month since March 2020 for these last two indices.

According to the newspaper Le Monde, Carrefour and the Mulliez family (owner of Auchan) would have started discussions last spring with a view to a merger between the world number two in mass distribution and its competitor Auchan. Up sharply during the morning, the action of Carrefour finally turned down (-2.69% to 15.55 euros).

The satellite operator Eutelsat takes off (+ 15.02% to 11.90 euros) after having indicated having rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from Patrick Drahi.

Friday October 1



CAC 40: -0.04% to 6,517.69 points

The reasons for concern that weighed on the markets in September continue, between the prospect of a tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy, inflationary pressures and the financial difficulties of the Chinese group Evergrande.

Inflation in the euro area reached its highest level in 13 years in September, shows the first estimate published by Eurostat.

A few hours before its IPO, Icade finally suspends the listing project for its healthcare real estate subsidiary. “The current conditions of the equity markets do not allow the transaction to be finalized under satisfactory conditions,” the property company headed by Olivier Wigniolle said in a press release on Thursday evening.