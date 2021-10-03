After Brexit, Boris Johnson braces for a “winter of discontent”

DECRYPTION – Following the surge in gas prices and the fuel shortage, the Prime Minister will have to explain himself at the Conservative Party’s annual convention.

Correspondent in London

The open sea, as we know, often conceals less dangers than cabotage within sight of the coasts. Boris Johnson has made it a unique experience at the start of autumn. In Washington, he had his moment of glory in the company of Joe Biden, to celebrate the nice blow in Asia-Pacific. The return to British soil was harsher. The hotbeds of crisis are multiplying and the government does not seem to know where to turn. The conservative press even accuses him of “To have buried it in the sand”, unable to tackle problems through incompetence. And the Prime Minister could find himself confronted with what is called here a big “Winter of discontent”.

As the backdrop to the Conservative Party’s annual conference which is being held until Wednesday in Manchester, Boris Johnson could have asked for better. The Covid having dematerialized the raout of last year, it is however the first time that the Tories have met since their electoral rezzou of December 2019,