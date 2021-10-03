after the elections, the social democrats start negotiations to conquer the chancellery

Almost six in ten Germans want a government made up of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, according to a poll.

After the elections, the negotiations. The German Social Democrats (SPD), at the top, and the conservatives of the CDU led by Angela Merkel, who have fallen to a historically low level, begin separate talks on Sunday (October 3) in an attempt to build a coalition and conquer the chancellery.

The SPD of Olaf Scholz, in pole position to try to form the next team in power after its narrow victory, will meet Sunday in turn the liberals of the FDP and the Greens, the two parties making chancellors. Olaf Scholz’s objective is clear: to succeed Angela Merkel in the chancellery, at the head of a “tricolor” coalition with these two formations. Nearly six in ten Germans (59%) want an SPD, Greens and FDP government, compared to 24% who would prefer a conservative-led coalition, according to a poll for the public broadcaster ZDF.





The stakes are high for the largest European economy, which retains bitter memories of the previous coalition negotiations in 2017, which lasted for months and caused paralysis of the European Union.