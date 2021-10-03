Air Algérie will transfer flights to Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle on this date

The airline company Air Algérie has set the date for the transfer of some of its flights from Orly airport to Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport. This relocation will take place on October 5 for two flights serving Algiers and on the 31 of the same month for four flights to and from Constantine.

Indeed, the national company decided, less than a month ago, to transfer two of its flights from Orly airport, south of Paris, to Roissy-Charles-De-Gaulle, north. -is the French capital. It is about its Tuesday and Thursday flights that Air Algeria must remove from Orly.

The national carrier later said four more flights will be relocated to the same airport. These will be those serving Constantine Mohamed Boudiaf airport, four times a week, namely Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This transfer is scheduled for October 31.





This decision was taken in response to the strong demand expressed by the Algerian community established in Canada and the United States. Algerians living across the Atlantic do not land at Orly, which forces them to travel with other companies to Algerian airports.

” There are a lot of passengers coming from Canada, the Middle East. Orly does not suit them. But anxious to respond appropriately to the community’s demand, Air Algérie has decided to transfer two flights which will allow the offer to be optimized as much as possible. “, said Amine Andaloussi, spokesperson for Air Algeria.