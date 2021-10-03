all seats won by male candidates

The ballot was unprecedented. The Qataris voted on Saturday, October 2, to elect the majority of the members of their legislative body. The result should not change the balance of power in this wealthy Gulf country ruled by a reigning family and where political parties remain banned.

Voters were asked to choose 30 out of 45 members of the Majlis al-Shura, an advisory body with little power. The latter can propose laws, approve the budget or even dismiss ministers, prerogatives he did not have before. Until then, all the members of this council were appointed by Emir Tamim Ben Hamad Al-Thani. But the latter will retain a right of veto over the decisions taken.

The 30 seats to be filled were won by male candidates, according to the interior ministry. None of the twenty-eight women allowed to run was elected. The Emir of Qatar, who is responsible for appointing the other fifteen members of the Majlis al-Shura, can further reduce this imbalance by appointing women. It is not known when he will announce these appointments, and when the board will hold its inaugural meeting.

Half of the candidates drop out the same day

The turnout was 63.5%, according to official figures, much more than in the 2019 municipal elections where less than one in ten voters voted.

“At the start of the day, I heard a lot of people say that they would not vote, believing that it would not bring any change, but we saw a lot of voters”, said a member of the organizing committee of the elections in Doha, Sultane Abdallah al-Kouwari.

The majority of the 2.5 million inhabitants of Qatar, the world’s largest producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas, are foreigners and therefore could not vote. Among the 330,000 Qataris, only the descendants of inhabitants already citizens of the country in 1930 have the right to vote and to stand as candidates, automatically disqualifying families naturalized since.





Members of the important al-Mourra tribe were thus excluded from these elections, sparking heated debates on social networks.

According to the government agency Qatar New Agency, 233 candidates presented themselves. All of them had to receive authorization from the Ministry of the Interior. But according to state television, 101 of those candidates threw in the towel on voting day to support other contenders for the post in their constituencies. “When candidates realize that they have no chance of winning a seat, they decide to support other candidates”, notes Andreas Krieg, professor at King’s College London.

An internationally scrutinized vote

The holding of this first legislative ballot by direct universal suffrage, provided for by the 2004 Constitution but postponed several times, took place when the country is under scrutiny internationally.

One year before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the authorities believe that the organization of these elections “Will attract positive attention” about the country, says Luciano Zaccara, Gulf specialist at the University of Qatar.

While a few political rallies have taken place, during the campaign the candidates have all avoided discussing their country’s foreign policy or the status of the monarchy, preferring to focus on societal issues such as health, education or human rights. citizens.

