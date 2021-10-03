American CD&R wins auction

The American investment company CD&R on Saturday won an auction to buy the British supermarket chain Morrisons, with an offer valuing it at 7 billion pounds (8.2 billion euros), said the regulator. British.

Morrisons, number four in the sector in the United Kingdom, announced in September the launch of this auction procedure to decide between two competing offers to buy back, CD&R and the Fortress fund, and put an end to a battle of several months for its redemption.

American CD&R (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice) won with a buyout price of 287 pence per share, the Takeover Panel, the UK’s mergers and acquisitions regulator, said on Saturday.

This offer is slightly higher than that of 286 pence per share of Fortress, which belongs to the Japanese Softbank. She values ​​Morrisons at around £ 7 billion, raised to nearly £ 10 billion by adding debt assumption.

“CD & R’s final offer provides excellent shareholder value while protecting the fundamental character of Morrisons for all parties,” said UK company chairman Andrew Higginson.

“We are confident that CD&R will be a responsible, thoughtful and prudent owner of a major UK grocery company,” he continued, noting that the American has “a good retail background, a solid experience in the development and growth of the companies in which it invests “.





“Shareholders will have the final say, and if the offer is accepted, the board is confident Morrisons will continue to grow stronger under CD&R ownership,” said Andrew Higginson.

The group’s board of directors must now meet to examine which of the two offers it will recommend to shareholders, which appears to be a formality. Shareholders will vote on October 19.

Morrisons had accepted at the end of August a counter-offer to buy back at 7 billion pounds launched by the investment firm CD&R, withdrawing its support for the competing, and lesser, proposal of the Fortress fund.

But the candidates’ offers were not final, which would have risked “perpetuating a competitive situation”, he stressed.

“Morrisons is an exceptional company,” responded Joshua A. Pack, a senior executive at Fortress. “The UK remains a very attractive environment for investment in many ways, and we will continue to explore opportunities to help strong management teams grow their businesses and create long-term value.”

Morrisons has a 10% market share in the UK, according to figures from the Kantar firm as of August 8. This made it number four in the industry, behind Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

The chain has nearly 500 stores and more than 110,000 employees in the UK.

In addition to competition from online sites like the American giant Amazon, which has entered the food shopping sector, British supermarkets are also under pressure from low-cost chains such as German Lidl, which has a strong presence in the United Kingdom.