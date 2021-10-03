Amiens 0-0 TFC: The scores of Toulouse

After TFC’s draw against Amiens (0-0), discover the marks awarded by the site’s editorial staff LesViolets.Com to Toulouse players …

Maxime Dupé: 5.5 / 10. He pulled out the two stops he needed, but a rather very quiet Saturday afternoon for him.

Mikkel Desler: 6/10. What an activity, he was one of Toulouse’s most active, most dangerous and most decisive, even at the end of the match when it was necessary to remove a ball from Gomis on one of the rare occasions in Picardy.

Bafodé Diakité: 6/10. A good match. Bafo is coming back well and it’s nice!

Rasmus Nicolaisen: 5/10. Without going through it, we feel that he is always on the verge of error. We clearly expect more from him, even if he was able to show an interesting header into the opponent’s box on a set piece.

Issiaga Sylla: 5/10. After his missed performance against Caen, he recovered a bit, without shining, without a big wrong note either. Du Sylla en Somme.

Stijn Spierings: 5/10. As usual, we feel that he can really do better, but remains precious in his role of 6. Will be suspended against Auxerre after the international break.





Denis Genreau: 5/10. Active, but not enough weight in the game.

Branco van den Boomen: 4.5 / 10. For once, he missed his set pieces without catching up either in the game. The break will allow him to breathe.

Brecht Dejaegere: 4/10. Disappointing. The idea of ​​putting him on the left winger was probably a good move, but in the medium term, not sure if it suits him.

Teen Onaiwu: 4/10. He missed the biggest chance of the game before the hour mark. A third game without scoring. He too, his role as a winger does not seem to suit him. We would like to see it more in the surface, in the axis.

Rhys Healey: 4/10. Always this aggressiveness, but few opportunities to eat and some badly exploited situations.

Came into play, Nathan Ngoumou made his speed speak, without being decisive, Yanis Begraoui just missed everything and Rafael Ratao discovered Ligue 2 at the forefront, without touching a lot of balls. We will see him again!