an “anti-Lyonnais” tifo released in Geoffroy-Guichard

The supporters of AS Saint-Etienne deployed a hostile tifo against Olympique Lyonnais during the derby between the two rivals, this Sunday, at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1.

An entirely green stadium. In the absence of opposing supporters (banned from traveling), Geoffroy-Guichard was able to sing with one voice to encourage AS Saint-Etienne during the derby against OL, this Sunday, at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1. When the players entered the field, two large tifos were deployed in the turns.





The opportunity for the supporters of the Greens to once again display their hostility for the great rival. The Green Angels released an “anti-Lyonnais” tifo. The fresco represented an ultra Stéphanois brandishing a scarf with the message: “In football, Saint-Etienne will always be the capital… and Lyon its suburb!”

Saint-Etienne red lantern

Enough to build up the pressure around this match unlike any other. Especially since the duel between neighbors is taking place this time in a particularly difficult context for ASSE. Looking for their first success of the season, Claude Puel’s players were in last place in the standings before this weekend. With 3 points taken in 8 games. But their public knows it well, nothing like a derby to find colors …