An ardent chapel at the Vélodrome stadium after the death of Bernard Tapie

The city of Marseille, which had marked part of his life, was quick to organize itself following the death of Bernard Tapie, which occurred this Sunday morning. Its mayor, Benoît Payan (PS), announced that a fiery chapel in his homage would be erected this week at the Vélodrome stadium. The councilor also specified that the funeral of the former president of OM would be held at the Cathedral of the Major, facing the Mediterranean Sea.
“Marseille will be there to pay him a popular tribute to his height”, said Benoît Payan, greeting a man “Solar, rebellious, determined, Marseillais by fate, (who) found in Marseille a state of mind, a city that he knew in his own way to embody, to the point of blending with her in what she has worse or better. “
Funeral at the Cathedral of the Major
“The family wants Bernard Tapie to enter the Vélodrome stadium one last time”, he added, evoking the place of meditation where the supporters and the Marseillais could come to bid farewell to the “Boss”, as he was nicknamed on the Canebière.
“Bernard Tapie is part of the history of Marseille, also felt the politician. The story of a star, on a European night (in 1993, when OM won the first and only Champions League in French football). That night we were on top of the world. I was 15 years old and like me, hundreds of thousands of Marseillais, of all ages and all conditions, lived a daydream. “
“Like his city, he never left indifferent, he concluded. Entrepreneur, minister, singer, pilot, television host, actor, comedian. Forever president of OM. Bernard Tapie will have had 1000 lives. All experienced as if it was the last. “