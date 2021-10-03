An ardent chapel at the Vélodrome stadium after the death of Bernard Tapie

The city of Marseille, which had marked part of his life, was quick to organize itself following the death of Bernard Tapie, which occurred this Sunday morning. Its mayor, Benoît Payan (PS), announced that a fiery chapel in his homage would be erected this week at the Vélodrome stadium. The councilor also specified that the funeral of the former president of OM would be held at the Cathedral of the Major, facing the Mediterranean Sea.