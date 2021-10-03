An injured housekeeper takes revenge with the means at hand and receives a firm prison sentence

A servant who considered herself mistreated by her employer took revenge in a rather original way. She was sentenced to prison.

Take revenge with the means at hand. In Singapore, a domestic servant was convicted of several offenses committed against her boss. This 32-year-old woman, who considered herself mistreated, wanted to make his employer pay in a foreign way. It has in particular filled his water jug ​​several times with water from the toilet, and also spat into water intended for consumption. The maid also took the opportunity to use luxury cosmetics from the family who employed her.





It is thanks to surveillance cameras installed in the home that the actions of the domestic were discovered, reports the TODAYonline site. Faced with irrefutable evidence, the young woman of Filipino origin admitted the facts, but his lawyer put forward the abuse of which she claimed to be a victim to justify such acts : her phone had been confiscated, she had not been paid for two months, she was accumulating hours of work and was undernourished.

The servant sentenced to one month in prison

However, the judge in charge of the case did not accepted the arguments. “If you have grievances, there are legitimate ways to make them known, but it is not correct to proceed as you have done, “he explained.

The maid was finally sentenced to one month in prison for his revenge and for his thefts.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge