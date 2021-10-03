Angers, Monaco and Nantes winners, Lorient hung in Ligue 1

Monaco – Bordeaux: 3-0
After a complicated start to the season, Monaco are in the process of making a spectacular turnaround. Victorious with authority from Bordeaux (3-0), this Sunday, ASM has just chained a sixth unbeaten game in all competitions which allows it to climb to sixth place in the standings.
Faced with naive Girondins and still too crumbly defensively, the Principality’s players did not need to force to win. In the wake of Aurélien Tchouaméni, in international form, scorer (36th) and who could even have achieved a double (51st), they validated their success in the second half, with two new goals from Alexandre Golovine, on a pass from Wissam Ben Yedder, who then himself transformed a penalty (64th).
Bordeaux, which had however obtained the first opportunity by Timothée Pembélé (17th), decidedly cannot find the right formula with Vladimir Petkovic. After conceding at least one goal for the 14th consecutive game, straddling two seasons, the Girondins fall back to 17th place.
Angers – Metz: 3-2
Affected by the two quick injuries of Sikou Niakaté (3rd) and Ibrahima Niane (35th), Metz cracked at the end in Angers (2-3). A week after their victory in Brest (1-0), the Messins thought they had done the hardest after leading twice, thanks to goals from Bronn on a corner (10th) and Boulaya, after a big mistake by Bernardoni (59th). But Cho, on a good job from Cabot (53rd), Mangani also from a corner (66th), then Stéphane Bahoken in added time (90th + 3), allowed the SCO to start again, after four matches without success. . The Angevins remain in fourth place.
Lorient – Clermont: 1-1
Even if the series is not over, Clermont can be satisfied with his draw obtained in Lorient (1-1). The Auvergne have not won for seven matches, but this is not the most important. Mohamed Bayo, in great shape, scored again, on a good sequence (15th). With 19 goals scored in 2021, in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 combined, he is tied with Kylian Mbappé. The day could have been ideal for the promoted if he had not cracked on a head of a former house, Julien Laporte, on free kick (54th). With this result, the Merlus remain in the game, two points off the podium.
Nantes – Troyes: 2-0
For the return of the Loire Brigade to La Beaujoire, Nantes offered a nice gift to its supporters. FCN won against Troyes (2-0), thanks to two goals from Andrei Girotto from a corner (58th) and Ludovic Blas from a penalty (69th). The Canaries can also thank their goalkeeper Alban Lafont, author of several decisive saves (21st and 55th). Only downside, the injury of Willem Geubbels (25th), for his first tenure. Antoine Kombouaré’s players make up for it after their defeat in Reims (1-3) and return to the first half of the table.