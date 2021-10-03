Angers, Monaco and Nantes winners, Lorient hung in Ligue 1

Lorient – Clermont: 1-1

Even if the series is not over, Clermont can be satisfied with his draw obtained in Lorient (1-1). The Auvergne have not won for seven matches, but this is not the most important. Mohamed Bayo, in great shape, scored again, on a good sequence (15th). With 19 goals scored in 2021, in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 combined, he is tied with Kylian Mbappé. The day could have been ideal for the promoted if he had not cracked on a head of a former house, Julien Laporte, on free kick (54th). With this result, the Merlus remain in the game, two points off the podium.