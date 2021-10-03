Anthony Colette in a relationship with a mysterious woman: declaration of love on TV!

Known in 2017 thanks to Dance with the stars, Anthony Colette is also appreciated by the French for other reasons. Dancer, singer, and even actor … The 26-year-old man has several strings to his bow. Monitoring by cameras 50 ‘Inside, Saturday 2 October 2021, the interpreter of Hadrian in the successful series Tomorrow belongs to us returned to his love life. A married life that he lives far from prying eyes …

Naturally very discreet, Anthony Colette – previously in a relationship with Miss France 2016, Iris Mittenaere – spoke about his new relationship. Taking care not to divulge his name, the latter nevertheless revealed some information about the chosen one of his heart. Asked by Nikos Aliagas about his vision of “ideal woman“, the handsome brunette quickly confided in his current relationship:”The person in my life right now, for me, that’s ideal. So I hope it will last.“A tender declaration that testifies to all the love he has for his darling.





A long history

On his Instagram account, in August 2020, Anthony Colette had unveiled in the story a rare photo of his sweetheart. In an elevator, the two lovers took a photo appearing to be very accomplices, arm in arm, arm in arm. “She looks happy“, had indicated the dancer, hiding the face of his beloved with an emoji representing a queen. TV-Leisure, the same year, the latter had made some shy confidences about his romance. “Quite honestly, with my past relationships, I avoid spanning my love life“, he shared. Before continuing:”All I can tell you is that today I am very happy!“

A young woman he met on the set of the famous dance competition, as he had indicated on the show of Less and the city on VLmedia. “She’s not known, she’s a girl I’ve known since I started the show and we bumped into each other several times“, he had indicated, before confessing:”We get along very, very well. There are a lot of things that I like about her. It’s limit me who am the most donf. “