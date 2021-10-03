anti-vaccine demonstration despite record number of Covid-19 cases

Waving tricolor flags, several thousand people demonstrated on Saturday in Bucharest, at the call of the extreme right, against the “compulsory vaccination», While Romania recorded a new daily record of Covid-19 cases.

“Freedom” and “Stop forced vaccination»Chanted the demonstrators, gathered in front of the seat of government, and surrounded by a large police force. “Soon we will not be able to leave our home if we do not have a health pass, it is an attack on our rights“, Told AFP a 45-year-old engineer, Marian Enescu, who did not wear a mask, like the overwhelming majority of the participants.





“We don’t want to be the guinea pigs of vaccine producers“, Could one read on a sign, several demonstrators affirming not”not trustTo the Romanian health system. “Hundreds of doctors are fighting to save lives right now», Replied the committee responsible for the vaccination campaign, in a message posted on social networks.

12,000 cases in 24 hours

While only a third of the 19 million Romanians have been vaccinated to date, the lowest rate in the European Union after Bulgaria, this country is going through a particularly virulent fourth wave of the pandemic. On Saturday, more than 12,000 new cases of coronavirus were identified in 24 hours, a record since the start of the epidemic, and 184 deaths. Faced with these worrying figures, the government plans to institute the obligation for health personnel to be vaccinated or to be tested at their own expense against the coronavirus, twice a week, a project contested by several caregivers unions.

Romania, which has been dealing with dilapidated hospital infrastructure for years, was struck by tragedy on Friday when a fire ravaged the intensive care unit of a hospital in Constanta (south-east), killing seven patients of Covid-19. It was the third disaster to occur in a hospital establishment in less than a year.