ASM Clermont overthrows Racing 92

Zapping Fifteen World The best top 14 scorers for the 2021-2022 season

Racing 92 took the measure of ASM Clermont in the first half. The test signed Hassane Kolingar had propelled the Ciel et Blanc in the lead at the break (6-10). The Clermont penalty in the 40th nevertheless revived the Auvergne because when they returned from the locker room, it was no longer the same ASM.

Lopez connects the penalties to propel Clermont in the lead (44th, 47th). Racing reacted with a magnificent combination and a test signed by Le Garrec (51st). (12-17) Fortunately for Clermont, Lopez is definitely in a very good night and continues a penalty (55th) before a test following a very long playing time. On the wing Raka marks the test for ASM (64th). Lopez misses the transformation but Clermont returns to the front (20-17) He will not miss the next two penalties to shelter Clermont (71st and 77th). 26 to 17 for Clermont who won for the second time only this season. Racing may regret this completely failed second period.



