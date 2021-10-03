ASSE: Lyon supporters do not want to see the Greens go down

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on the ghost Wahbi Khazri

Here we are ! Tonight at 9 p.m., AS Saint-Etienne welcomes OL for a derby that is rarely so unbalanced. The Greens are indeed last and in agony in all sectors of the game while the Gones better and better assimilate the precepts of their coach, Peter Bosz, and are on the ski lift in terms of results. The fear of a 0-5, as in January, is great. But if the Lyonnais hope to humiliate their neighbors, they are not hoping for their relegation, as explained, Stan, who works for the press review OL +, to the site En Vert et Contre Tous.

“Where do I see the Greens at the end of the season? So especially not in Ligue 2, that would deprive us of the derby. Objectively, it seems to be very complicated, not only at the level of the athlete, which does not allow ‘be particularly optimistic. There are problems not only at the sporting level, with certainly a lack of recruitment, Puel who is quite triptych in his communication and in the way he plays his team. all the rumors around the change in the management of the club. It should certainly not help the athlete or even maybe push it down a little. So we don’t see Saint-Étienne very high and we don’t hope in Ligue 2 . “

22 players are called up for the derby by Claude Puel #ASSE https://t.co/FHOTXc14Ri

– Envertetcontretous (@Site_Evect) October 2, 2021