ASSE-OL: the probable lines

After Rennes-PSG and Lille-OM, the ninth day of Ligue 1 ends this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) with a derby that promises to be boiling hot between ASSE and OL at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium. Red lantern of the French championship with five defeats and three draws, Saint-Étienne is still looking for a first success in the top flight this season. For this poster, Claude Puel, the coach of the Saint-Etienne club, will be deprived of Yvann Maçon and Gabriel Silva, injured, while Aïmen Moueffek is in the recovery phase.

According to L’Équipe, ASSE will appear in 4-2-3-1 with Étienne Green in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Mahdi Camara, Harold Moukoudi, Timothée Kolodziejczak and Miguel Trauco, from the right towards the left. Yvan Neyou and Lucas Gourna-Douath are expected in the midfield, in front of the defense, while Ryad Boudebouz will be positioned as playmaker, with Arnaud Nordin and Denis Bouanga at his side, on the wings, and Wahbi Khazri at the forefront. of the attack.





The probable composition of ASSE according to L’Équipe : Green – Camara, Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak, Trauco – Neyou, Gourna-Douath – Nordin, Boudebouz, Bouanga – Khazri

According to the regional daily Le Progrès, it will be more of a 4-3-3 with Saïdou Sow tenured in central defense and Zaydou Youssouf in the midfield.

The probable composition of ASSE according to Le Progrès : Green – Camara, Moukoudi, Sow, Trauco – Youssouf, Neyou, Gourna-Douath – Bouanga, Khazri, Boudebouz

For its part, OL, seventh in Ligue 1, will try to get closer to the podium. For his first derby against ASSE, Peter Bosz, the coach of the Lyon club, will not be able to count on Emerson, suspended, while Moussa Dembélé, Islam Slimani and Jeff-Reine Adelaide are injured.

Paqueta expected at peak

According to L’Équipe, OL will appear in 4-2-3-1 with Anthony Lopes in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Léo Dubois, Jérôme Boateng, Synaly Diomandé and Henrique, from right to left. Maxence Caqueret and Bruno Guimaraes will form the double-pivot and will try to ensure the link between defense and attack, embodied by Houssem Aouar at the position of number 10. Xherdan Shaqiri and Karl Toko Ekambi are expected on the wings, Lucas Paqueta in point of attack.

OL’s probable lineup according to L’Équipe : Lopes – Dubois, Boateng, Diomandé, Henrique – Caqueret, Guimaraes – Shaqiri, Aouar, Toko Ekambi – Paqueta

Note that the regional daily Le Progrès is betting on the same starting eleven.