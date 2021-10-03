Assistance of 10,000 euros to buy your first home, here’s how to benefit from it

News See my news

New aid of 10,000 euros can be granted to first-time buyers. (© FL / L’Eveil Normand)

It is a significant boost for home ownership. Housing Action announced Thursday September 30, 2021 a bonus of 10,000 euros, “to help low-income employees acquire housing”, indicates the organization in a press release.

A subsidy intended “for first-time buyers, for the financing of the acquisition project in the new building of their main residence at a controlled price”.

The objective for the Action Logement group is to adapt its interventions to the social context and to strengthen its support for employees weakened by the crisis. Housing Action

Who is affected by this bonus of 10,000 euros?

This aid of 10,000 euros is not negligible when it comes to spending (and most often borrowing) tens, even hundreds of thousands of euros, to buy real estate, all the more so in the context of current where market prices may have been impacted by the health crisis.

Action Logement has specified the terms of this Accession Bonus. To claim it, you have to be a first-time buyer, employee or early retiree in the private and agricultural sector.





She must come ” complete the financing of their Principal residence, within the framework of a construction or acquisition project ”and applies to new housing located in France (including overseas departments and regions), for acquisition operations at controlled prices,“ in particular in rental-purchase social loan (PSLA) or real solidarity lease (BRS) ”.

Beneficiaries must also have resources that do not exceed the social rental-accession loan ceilings, is around 32,600 euros per year for a single person living in an area where the housing market is tight (area A), and approximately 24,700 euros per year otherwise (zone B and C), according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

To find out which zone you are in, type the name of your municipality in the government simulator.

“The amount of the acquisition must respect the ceiling prices set in application of the PSLA system”, completes Action Logement.

A limited number of aids

But beware, not everyone will be able to obtain it, because in addition to the previous criteria, the envelope allocated to the device is limited to 200 million euros. Which therefore corresponds to assistance for 20,000 people who meet the eligibility criteria.

It may be supplemented by other mechanisms, such as the Zero Rate Loan or the Accession loan offered by Action Logement for a maximum amount of € 40,000 at a preferential rate of 0.5%. Housing Action

Applications are to be submitted from October 4 on the dedicated platform, accessible on the actionlogement.fr site, and no later than December 31, 2022, specifies Action Logement.

