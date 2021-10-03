at least two dead in explosion near mosque in Kabul

It is the first fatal explosion in Kabul since the attack in late August at the airport in the Afghan capital.

Terrorism has hit Kabul again. An explosion left at least two dead and three injured near the Id Gah mosque on Sunday (October 3), an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson told AFP. A prayer in memory of the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban government, was then in progress. The day before, this senior official had widely relayed the place and time of the ceremony on social networks.

The last fatal attack in Kabul dates back to August 26: 72 people were killed and more than 150 injured in an attack at the airport, claimed by the Islamic State group Khorasan Province, which has a stubborn and reciprocal hatred of the Taliban.





Earlier today, the Taliban organized a first major victory rally in the capital, on land in a suburb of Kabul. Outside, dozens of heavily armed guards surrounded the rally, while the Taliban fighters arrived in pickups, greeted on their way by banners, noted an AFP journalist. “America defeated. Impossible. Impossible. But possible!” trumpeted one of the songs broadcast to welcome them in a rare manifestation of music, theoretically prohibited by the fundamentalist movement.

About 1,500 sympathizers of the movement, only men or boys, disarmed for the majority, had taken place under tarpaulins erected in the middle of an empty ground, to listen to nearly four hours of speeches.