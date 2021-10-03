at least two dead in explosion near mosque in Kabul

The explosion occurred near the Id Gah Mosque, the second largest in the city, a senior Taliban official said on Twitter.

At least two civilians were killed on Sunday and three injured in an explosion near the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP.

Read alsoIn Kabul, the return of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue

A senior Taliban official, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, previously tweeted that “an explosion this afternoon targeted a gathering of civilians near the entrance to the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, killing several of them“.

A prayer in memory of the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, a figure of the Islamist movement, was held at the same time in this mosque, the second most important in the city. “According to our initial information, two civilians were killed and three injured in the blast.Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP.





The day before, the Taliban had announced in a statement that a prayer in memory of Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother would be held in this same mosque on Sunday afternoon.

Ahmadullah, a trader whose shop is located near the mosque, told AFP that he “heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire“. “Just before the explosion the Taliban had just blocked the road in anticipation of a prayer for Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother at the mosque», Added this witness.

Read alsoAfghanistan: between women, at the Blue Mosque, “this is where we plan our escape”

On August 26, at least 72 people were killed and more than 150 injured in an attack at Kabul airport claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS). Under the name of IS-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province), IS has claimed responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks in recent years in Afghanistan and has a stubborn and reciprocal hatred of the Taliban

To see also – In Kabul, nearly 1,000 people gathered at Taliban call for victory rally