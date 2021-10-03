Atlético pushes Barça, Lemar and Suarez shine

The shock of the 8th day of La Liga between Atlético de Madrid and Barça came to an end. Dominators from start to finish, the Colchoneros won (2-0), not hampered by disappointing Catalans. Lemar and Suarez scored.

Barça did not resist the madness of Madrid. Ronald Koeman’s men, frustrated in the stands by the performance of his family, never managed to worry those of Diego Simeone, unleashed in the first period. The Blaugrana club is only 9th in Liga, while Atlético de Madrid joins Real at the top of the championship after their unchallenged victory (2-0).

Lemar shines, Suarez takes revenge

Author of the first alert on the goal of ter Stegen (9th), once again abandoned by his defense, Thomas Lemar devoured the spaces in the opposing camp, as on his goal, after an excellent service from Luis Suarez (24th). The two men will meet on the goal of a break just before the break, this time with the French passer decisive for the Uruguayan (44th).





The former Barça center-forward, shunned by the Blaugrana club in the summer of 2020, celebrated his goal in a curious way, between a gesture of apology and a snub to his former management. Anyway, Atlético had just done the hard part and will not be really endangered in the second half. The coming into play of Fati on one side, and Griezmann on the other, will not have brought much movement at the end of the game to the scenario already known to Colchoneros supporters.

Depay was still too lonely

Without any shot on target, Barca had nothing better to hope for, as their coach is more than ever in the hot seat despite his management’s denial earlier in the day. An impotence marked by the performance of Depay, always willful and often twirling, but desperately alone in a weakened and sterile attack. Once more.