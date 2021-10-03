Barça caught up with reality after their defeat against Atlético: “Now Messi is no longer there”

Barça’s situation is serious. You just have to look at his ranking in La Liga (9th) to see it. But even that does not necessarily give the extent of the problem as the copies returned by the club blaugrana are unworthy of the history of the club. On Saturday, the Catalan team sank again against Atlético de Madrid (2-0), three days after the correction received in Lisbon in the Champions League (3-0). And there is an impression of chronic helplessness from this training. “We could have played three hours without a markr “, summarized Gerard Piqué at the microphone of Movistar.

The conclusion is clear. But this is what emerges from this FC Barcelona match, which regularly displays a disconcerting offensive sterility. And the evil seems deep. Terribly deep even, as the central defender confides: “There is not a single problem, there are several“, admits Pique again.”People perceive it and know it. What we lack, it shows“.

Barcelona’s shortcomings indeed seem glaring. But for Diego Simeone, they notably bear a name: Lionel Messi. “This is our first game against Barça without Messi. In other meetings, there weren’t many differences from what we saw during the match. But now Messi is no longer there“, launched the Madrid coach, when asked about the exit of Pique. The six-fold Ballon d’Or, capable of making a difference with a gesture, of unblocking any situation with his brilliant inspirations, has masked certain shortcomings in recent seasons, but today they are even more evident.

His departure obviously partly explains the current difficulties of his former club. But we must now find other solutions. And quick. While Ronald Koeman was confirmed to his post by its president on Saturday afternoon and welcomed it after the meeting – “It is very important, for the coach, but also for the dressing room, that they know that the coach is continuing. (…) The president made his decision, he spoke very well this afternoon, so all is well“noted the Dutchman – FC Barcelona must manage to raise their heads. Little by little. But the mountain which stands in its way now seems impressive.

All Blaugrana supporters are also aware of the difficulty of the mission. But to make matters worse, this team is faced with new challenges. And she may not be armed for it. “These are difficult times and many of those who make up the squad today have never experienced it., admits Pique. Ambiance in the locker room is very good, we all want to solve this situation, but it is difficult“.”It’s really, really hard, I won’t lie to you, added Memphis Depay, interviewed by beIN Sports. But we have no choice, we must move forward. We can feel the support of the fans. And that’s what we need. We appreciate this because we need this patience. We have a lot of work to do“And that’s a no-brainer.

