Barça caught up with reality after their defeat against Atlético: “Now Messi is no longer there”

The conclusion is clear. But this is what emerges from this FC Barcelona match, which regularly displays a disconcerting offensive sterility. And the evil seems deep. Terribly deep even, as the central defender confides: “There is not a single problem, there are several“, admits Pique again.”People perceive it and know it. What we lack, it shows“.
It’s really, really hard, I won’t lie to you
His departure obviously partly explains the current difficulties of his former club. But we must now find other solutions. And quick. While Ronald Koeman was confirmed to his post by its president on Saturday afternoon and welcomed it after the meeting – “It is very important, for the coach, but also for the dressing room, that they know that the coach is continuing. (…) The president made his decision, he spoke very well this afternoon, so all is well“noted the Dutchman – FC Barcelona must manage to raise their heads. Little by little. But the mountain which stands in its way now seems impressive.
All Blaugrana supporters are also aware of the difficulty of the mission. But to make matters worse, this team is faced with new challenges. And she may not be armed for it. “These are difficult times and many of those who make up the squad today have never experienced it., admits Pique. Ambiance in the locker room is very good, we all want to solve this situation, but it is difficult“.”It’s really, really hard, I won’t lie to you, added Memphis Depay, interviewed by beIN Sports. But we have no choice, we must move forward. We can feel the support of the fans. And that’s what we need. We appreciate this because we need this patience. We have a lot of work to do“And that’s a no-brainer.
