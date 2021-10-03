Barthélémy Guislain, President of …

After the remarks made by Gerard Mulliez, regarding possible discussions between Auchan de Carrefour, Bartholomew Guislain, president of the Mulliez Family Association (AFM), communicated to the daily La Voix du Nord. “NOTe ensure respect for the founders, historical entrepreneurs of our companies, and at the same time the collective interest of employees and companies and the shareholder family. In this sense, the family claims support for business projects, carriers of meaning, performance and values ​​to which we are attached. We believe that the future is built through exchanges, openness to others and potentially through partnerships led by our independent businesses.“Before adding:”We can discuss alliances or partnerships ”. You can also read there: “Explicitly, the family cannot support the idea that its companies can compose a closed ecosystem to meet their challenges, particularly environmental and digital», Underlines the press release that the Family Association sent exclusively to La Voix du Nord. And to conclude very clearly: “We can discuss alliances or partnerships. We always have. But one thing is certain: we will never sell Auchan!“.



