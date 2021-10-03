Battlefield 2042: experience gain, progression system, game sheet and paid cosmetic items, DICE takes stock

Before letting the general public approach Battlefield 2042 as part of a closed beta and then open next week, DICE wanted to make a point on the progression system and aesthetic elements of the multiplayer game. The experience will thus mainly reward players focused on completing objectives and supporting their allies, with Ribbons to unlock. It will be possible to go up to level 99 to unlock Specialists, weapons, vehicles, gadgets, as well as a multitude of aesthetic elements, following which you can climb the level S001 to S999, this time just for the show and without advantage. There will also be a system of Mastery to get practical or cosmetic customization elements for weapons or items.



Other than that a Game sheet customizable will serve as a business card with the community, it will be possible to mix our body and head accessories except for skins legendaries, and stickers can be put on the vehicles. Obviously, this is the norm today: part of the aesthetic elements will be chargeable and to buy through the game store. The full point on these topics can be read below.

PROGRESSION

Our approach to the EXP system in Battlefield 2042 is to prioritize rewarding players who play the objectives and stay with their team and squad until the end of the match, and then perform various actions such as kills, assists or other supportive actions.

On top of that, Ribbons are a great way to earn XP, and we’re excited to see them return in a new form for Battlefield 2042. You will be able to earn Ribbons by completing different in-game objectives. Each Ribbon features 3 levels that will allow you to gain more EXP. The more you progress with a specific Ribbon, the more EXP you gain at the end of the round. Here are some examples of Ribbons you can get:

Objective tape: play the objective;

Teammate Ribbon: Support your teammates through resuscitation and various assistance;

Logistics Ribbon: Heal and supply other players and repair vehicles;

Intelligence tape: spot and disrupt enemies, using EMPs or destroying drones for example;

Battle Ribbon: Eliminate enemies and destroy vehicles.

An example of the aforementioned Ribbons – visual not definitive

As soon as you exit, you will be able to join the battlefield and start earning EXP, up to level 99. As you level up, you will unlock Specialists, weapons, vehicles, gadgets , as well as a multitude of aesthetic elements. But once the maximum level of play is reached, the adventure is not yet over. You will be able to continue leveling up through what we call S levels, which range from S001 to S999. While S levels will not offer new rewards, they will allow you to show other players that you have great battlefield experience!

Once you’ve earned enough EXP, you’ll receive a promotion and advance to the next level of play. Each new level brings you new rewards, including weapons, gadgets, cosmetic items and more.

At the start of your journey, you’ll have access to a diverse set of Specialists, weapons, vehicles, and gadgets. So you can experiment with different playstyles before discovering other unlockables as you progress.

There will be plenty of gear to unlock in Battlefield 2042, as you move up through the ranks. However, the journey is not limited to collecting weapons and gadgets.

The gear you unlock will have its own mastery-based progression system. You will unlock more items if you meet certain criteria with this material. For example, getting enough M5A3 Assault Rifle kills will unlock a new scope. Likewise, with a vehicle, you will be able to earn equipment as you use it to achieve your goals (by capturing points, for example).

At certain stages of Mastery, when you have succeeded 40 kills with a weapon for example, you will also obtain aesthetic elements for that material, such as a new skin or a new level of Mastery Insignia to decorate your game sheet and put forward your exploits.

Getting the best Mastery rewards for gear and Specialists will be a colossal task, and every aesthetic item you unlock will be a testament to your dedication and skill. It will be a great way to show off your skills to other players!

“To help you showcase your mastery of different styles of play, we have created a unique and uniform color coding (black and red) for all of the aesthetic elements of Mastery, whether it’s game levels, badges, Specialist outfits or weapon skins. As soon as you see these colors on a player, you’ll immediately know to be wary of them, “says Feras Musmar, Design Director.

THE GAME SHEET





In Battlefield 2042, you will have a customizable game sheet that will allow you to display your game level, icon, title, map artwork (background) and up to three badges that you will have obtained by mastering your weapons, vehicles, gadgets or Specialists. Your level of play, or your S level thereafter, will be determined by your overall progress, with no separate levels tied to the performance of classes, weapons, and vehicles.

You will be able to view and customize your own game sheet through the Play screen. Of course, when an opponent eliminates you, their game sheet will appear on your elimination screen to remind you that they got the better of you. Finally, you will be able to consult the game cards of other people in the end of round screen, but not only.

“We love the play cards because they will allow you to express your identity and highlight the achievements you are most proud of. With such a range of different play styles from our players, we cannot What do we hope for having enough different rewards to satisfy this creativity of play! We look forward to seeing the unique and personalized play sheets that you will bring to us, “adds Musmar.

Here is an example of a game sheet that you might see in the game:

As you play, you’ll get customization items (like new artwork, icons, and titles) for your game sheet through your game levels or the unique actions and discoveries you make. As for what those actions and discoveries entail, we can’t wait for you to find out for yourself when the game releases.

CROSS-PROGRESSION

As a reminder, we’ve also incorporated a cross-progression feature for Battlefield 2042, which will be shared across all platforms and travel with you wherever you go, as long as you play on the same EA Account. This means that your progress and unlocked purchases on the PlayStation version of the game will continue on the Xbox or PC version, and vice versa.

For example, the new unlocked skin for your M5A3 Assault Rifle on PlayStation and your in-game progress (game level and Mastery) will go with you if you decide to take action on Xbox Series X | S.

There are, however, a few limitations to cross-progression that we would like to clarify: certain items, such as Special Edition aesthetic elements, digital artbook and soundtrack, unspent Premium currency, and pre-order items, will not be transferred. That said, we are thrilled to be able to give you the freedom to play and continue to improve wherever you choose to play.

AESTHETIC ELEMENTS

Battlefield 2042 will feature a wide variety of aesthetic elements to let you freely modify the appearance of your Specialists and gear, so you can express yourself on the battlefield your way.

You will be able to earn aesthetic items by playing or purchasing them.

There are many ways to earn new skins and other cosmetic items for Specialists, weapons, or vehicles. These aesthetic elements come in several levels of rarity:

Common (gray);

Rare (blue);

Epic (purple);

Legendary (gold).

Rare and Epic Specialist skins have both a head and a body item. You can mix up these outfits and match the head with the body you want. Legendary skins, on the other hand, are unique outfits and cannot be mixed with other items.

Here are some examples of aesthetic elements that you will unlock while playing, via Mastery rewards:

An example of level 1 outfit – visual not definitive

A tier 1 AH-64GX skin example – visual not final

An example of a Tier 1 PKP-BP skin – visual not final

Weapon skins apply to the entire weapon. All the accessories installed on your weapon will be affected by the skin you have applied. You will also be able to unlock weapon pendants, which can all be equipped on almost any weapon in the game.

When it comes to vehicles, you will also be able to modify them using skins and stickers.

Battlefield 2042 will also feature melee weapons to unlock through progression and play levels, all of which will have their own execution animation.