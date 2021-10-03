Battlefield 2042: permanent ban on cheaters and measures against toxic behavior, it will be zero tolerance for DICE

The fans of online games know it well, cheating is a problem that plagues all servers, including the most secure. DICE will therefore put the package to make its Battlefield 2042 fair and equitable for everyone, with anti-cheat, initiatives against toxic behavior and a lot of goodwill. He provides an update on this subject before the launch of the open beta.

It first disseminates a community charter that specifies its intentions and expectations, although that shouldn’t deter many cheaters. Then, it explains the reporting procedures for communicating questionable behavior to developers, a procedure that also works for hateful or inappropriate speech. A filter blocking offensive remarks is also permanently activated, and you can choose to disable voice or text communications, or even block a specific player if you desire it.

Finally, the anti-cheat software Easy-Anti Cheat will be activated from the open beta, which is already used for Apex Legends and Star Wars: Squadrons. DICE apply zero tolerance, banning permanently and on all platforms the accounts or even theIP and the equipment of players whose cheating is proven. In the event of an error, you can still call for assistance fromElectronic Arts. Note that this is only the first wave of initiatives, with other measures to be explored and tested after launch.

THE BATTLEFIELD COMMUNITY CHARTER

We want you to take pride in being part of the Battlefield community, a global, inclusive and diverse community that welcomes everyone regardless of ethnicity, gender identity and orientation, heritage or background. native country.

This is why we have created a Community Charter, which specifies our expectations vis-à-vis the members of our community who join us on the battlefield.

Treat others as they would like to be treated – Team up and play the goal together. We do not tolerate players who disturb others or engage in harmful behavior.

Be fair – Be on the right side. If you see players breaking the rules, report them.

Share great content – Don’t shock anyone. Make sure the content you share is suitable for Battlefield players.

Be Honorable – Protect Your Squad. Obey the Law on Battlefield. Do not encourage or participate in dangerous or illegal activities.

We take our commitment to positive and fair gambling very seriously, and we will not tolerate offenders on the battlefield. As a community, we must play the goal together.

Visit our website to read the full Battlefield Community Charter.

POSITIVE PLAY

Through positive play, you must be able to fully enjoy your social experience while playing Battlefield 2042. There are several tools and features available to you for this.

You can block or unblock players in-game, to prevent them from sending you messages or communicating with you via voice chat.

An offensive language filter is permanently active in the game.

It is possible to deactivate text communication or voice chat. You can mute individual players, all players, or voice chat.

You can report a player directly from the game, without having to change tabs.

Battlefield Portal also offers several administration tools that allow, among other things, to permanently ban players from the various community experiences that you have created.

Reporting

We ask you to be on the right side and to be fair. If you see players breaking the rules, report them so we can investigate them. Your help is invaluable to us because it contributes to the maintenance of a healthy community.

With Battlefield 2042, we’ve improved our reporting process so that you can report a player and return to the game more easily. Find below the different reporting tools that will be available.

Stake

Reporting a player is faster than in previous Battlefields. You can now do this directly in-game, by following this procedure.

In the list of players and squad or in the Social menu, select the player you want to report.

Select Report.

Select the reason for your report.

Abusive text / voice chat, cheat / exploitation, gameplay sabotage, offensive name or harassment.

Select Send Report.

You can add an optional comment if necessary.

EA Support





If for some reason you are unable to make an in-game report or need to report something that has happened online, you can also give us the details on EA Support.

Click Contact Us on any EA Support page.

We recommend that you sign in to your EA Account.

Select your product.

Select your platform.

Regarding the topic, select Report Problem or Harassment.

For the reason, select Real-life threat, Report a player, or Report a site.

You will then have access to an online form to tell us more about what happened.

Xbox and PlayStation

If a player has sent you text or voice harassment messages on Xbox or PlayStation, you can report it directly to PlayStation and Xbox. Find out how to do this on their website.

You report a cheater, what happens next?

You brought up the fact that you didn’t know what was going on after you reported a cheater. So we’ve made a few changes for Battlefield 2042 so that you can follow the progress of the reporting process.

If you report a cheater, we’ll let you know in-game that we’ve received your report.

If we have taken action against a cheater following this report, we will let you know by email.

A FAIR GAME

At DICE, we are committed to ensuring fair play for all players entering the battlefield. In short, it means that we don’t condone cheating. We have specialized teams responsible for preventing cheaters from taking action, by identifying them and punishing them.

In Battlefield 2042, our first step to ensuring fair play is to use Easy-Anti Cheat (EAC) as an anti-cheat tool. EAC has a proven track record of identifying cheaters in games like Apex Legends and Star Wars ™: Squadrons. This tool has also proven its effectiveness in terms of private data protection and security.

Another change for Battlefield 2042: Due to the cross-play feature, when a cheater is sanctioned, they are immediately disconnected and permanently banned on all platforms. As before, we can still apply bans based on IP address or hardware if necessary. In order for our community to be fair, we apply a principle of zero tolerance. There are no warnings and no simple suspensions when it comes to cheating. If you do not play by the rules, it is automatic exclusion. Any action taken on your account will be subject to appeal through EA Support.

Finally, ensuring fair play and combating modern cheating systems are ongoing commitments that don’t end with the game’s release. You won’t necessarily see it as players, but after the game’s release we will continue to invest in developing our internal capabilities and in technologies that enhance third-party solutions against cheating. We will provide multiple levels of defense and make our games fair and fun for everyone.

Easy Anti-Cheat will work during Open Beta October 6-10, and when the full game Battlefield 2042 launches in November.