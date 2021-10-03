Bernard Tapie, figure of the French “self-made-man”

Charismatic, go-getter, Bernard Tapie marked the business world in the 1980s. But his empire, based on the restructuring of ailing companies, ended up collapsing.

Who better than him could embody the symbol of social advancement? Bernard Tapie died this Sunday at the age of 78, after an intense entrepreneurial, political, media, and even artistic career. He will remain the French self-made man, sometimes charming, often formidable.

An atypical course

This son of a worker, who grew up in the Parisian suburbs, started out as a door-to-door television salesman, after a failed attempt in car racing and then in song.

But it was at the end of the 70s that his business career really took off. His trademark: buying companies on the verge of bankruptcy, sometimes for a symbolic franc, before reselling them later with a juicy capital gain.

He will thus get his hands on some forty companies: the Terraillon scales, the organic chain of stores La Vie Claire and the French mail-order company Manufrance. He restructures, fires, creams, helped by the bank SDBO, a subsidiary of Crédit Lyonnais which will accompany him in his “good moves”. Self-proclaimed “corporate samu”, Tapie’s record is however rarely positive, but the businessman is doing better than his war prizes. He often manages to sell his restructured businesses at a good price.

Best example: the battery maker Wonder, which he tries to revive in vain. It closed four factories, laid off 600 employees and thus allowed the stock market price to regain air. Despite a merger with the Saft-Mazda company, sales did not take off. He ended up reselling the brand for 470 million francs to the American Ralston, at the end of the 1980s, which sought to establish Energizer in France. Wonder will eventually disappear. For Tapie, this is his biggest added value.

The same fate for Manufrance, liquidated in 1986. La Vie Claire is sold with half the number of shops. “I thought I was buying a seriously ill person, I bought a dying man,” exclaimed his buyer. Testut, an emblematic brand of bathroom scales, will not recover from Tapie’s drastic treatment either, even though the latter was convicted of abuse of corporate assets in connection with this company in 1996. All the same, Look Cycle’s turnaround remains. International thanks to the first bicycle pedals with fixing made famous by Bernard Hinault winner of the Tour de France 1985. He sold the company in 1990.

Fascination of the general public

Throughout the 1980s, he continued to cover several covers, each one more diverse than the next. The Tapie style irritates employers and unions, but the direct-tone man fascinates the general public.

But its big blow, it is obviously the takeover of the equipment manufacturer Adidas, in 1990, largely financed by the SDBO. Tapie enters the big leagues, yet it is this business that will follow him until the end of his life.





Bernard Tapie visits the Plan de Cuques market during the regional electoral campaign of March 16, 1992. He holds an Adidas shoe in his hand. © Georges GOBET

At the same time, he entered politics first as a deputy and then as an ephemeral Minister of the City under François Mitterrand. It then decides to sell all of its assets, including Adidas, to avoid any conflict of interest. Especially since he is still struggling to repay the second installment of his loan. And that’s where it all gets complicated …

The Credit Lyonnais case

For this sale, he entrusted a sales mandate to Crédit Lyonnais, which at that time multiplied investments and opaque financial arrangements. According to Tapie, the banking group would itself have bought the company at the minimum asking price before selling it at a higher price to businessman Robert Louis-Dreyfus, pocketing in the process a large capital gain.

Bernard Tapie, who at the same time is placed in compulsory liquidation (again by Crédit Lyonnais, its main creditor), has always accused the bank of having cheated him. What was to be the blow of his life turned into an endless legal battle. Because the legal outcome never took place since it was ultimately an arbitration which was to seal the case for the benefit of Bernard Tapie.

In 2008, he received 403 million euros in compensation, paid by the State since Crédit Lyonnais was then a public company. The decision will be controversial then will be canceled in 2015, paving the way for a new case with more political accents.