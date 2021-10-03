Bernard Tapie: The wedding of his daughter Sophie, one of his last pleasures

Bernard Tapie passed away on October 3, 2021, at the age of 78. A very sad news that his family has chosen to formalize with Provence, a title very dear to the Tapie family. “Dominique Tapie and her children have the infinite sorrow of announcing the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday, October 3 at 8:40 a.m., as a result of cancer. He left peacefully, surrounded by his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his brother, present at his bedside. He expressed his wish to be buried in Marseille, his city of heart“, the family informed the regional daily.

Sick since 2017, affected by double cancer of the stomach and esophagus, Bernard Tapie has fought courageously all these years, surrounded by his wife Dominique, his eternal pillar but also by his 4 children. The businessman has had two wives in his life: Michèle Layec, whom he married in the 1960s and with whom he had Nathalie and Stéphane. Bernard Tapie’s first wife died of leukemia. The former boss of Olympique de Marseille then married Dominique Mialet-Damianos in 1985, during a beautiful ceremony in Corfu. Together, they had two children: Laurent and Sophie, the youngest born in February 1988.





Now 33 years old, Sophie Tapie has undoubtedly offered one of her last pleasures to her father. The singer who participated in The Voice 2014 (TF1) got married in August 2020, during a small committee ceremony organized at the town hall of Saint-Tropez. Bernard Tapie, although already weakened by illness, had witnessed this great day. Accompanied by his wife, he had thus witnessed the exchange of vows between his daughter and his son-in-law, Jean-Mathieu Marinetti.

The newlyweds had unveiled photos of the big day on social networks, the opportunity to discover the rock’n’roll underside of their union and the beautiful tribute of Sophie Tapie to her parents. Indeed, the young woman had chosen to wear her mother’s dress during her marriage to her father.