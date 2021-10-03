beware, this fake update hides dangerous malware

An Android malware called FlutBot is currently being spread via SMS. These messages will convince users to install fake Android security update on their smartphones. The malware will then grab their bank details.

According to computer security researchers at CERT NZ, Android smartphone users are currently the target of a malware called FluBot. The malware has been targeting people who have resided in New Zealand for the past few weeks. However, it is not impossible that the malware will quickly be deployed in other regions.





A popular technique is used by hackers to spread malware. They slip the malware installation file into an SMS announcing “a parcel delivery or informing that photos showing the recipient have been uploaded ”. These tips are designed to motivate the target to open the SMS.

FluBot malware seeks to steal your bank details

Once the SMS is open, the hackers will relay the Internet user on a dummy website who will propose “A tracking application for parcel delivery” or will display a warning. This warning will affirm that your smartphone has been infected with FluBot. Ironically, the crooks will offerinstall an Android security update to protect you from malware. This file actually contains FluBot.

Once infiltrated on the smartphone of its victim, FluBot will grant itself many Android permissions. Thanks to these authorizations obtained under false pretenses, the malware will seize the information stored on your terminal, such as your bank details, passwords or private keys for digital wallets containing cryptocurrencies. Secondly, FluBot will use your address book to deploy phishing attacks.

“You will have to reset your phone from factory settings or restore it from a backup made before you receive the fraudulent SMS”, advise researchers from CERT NZ. Before resetting the phone, we advise you to back up the personal data of your Android smartphone. Then change passwords for all your online accounts, including those from your bank.

This is not the first time that we have mentioned the FluBot malware in our columns. Last April, the malware targeted UK users through a similar phishing text message. We recommend that you remain cautious.

Source: CERT NZ