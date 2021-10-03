black armbands, banners, smoke … Facing Lille, OM paid tribute to Bernard Tapie

OM wanted to be up to the boss on the ground, LOSC decided otherwise. Upset by the death that occurred earlier in the day of Bernard Tapie, the Marseillais, reduced to ten in the second half, bowed on the lawn of Lille (2-0), Sunday, October 3, on the occasion of the ninth day of Ligue 1. But the players and the supporters wanted to pay tribute to their former president, symbol of the golden age of the club.

Black armbands around the arm, Jorge Sampaoli’s players had only one desire in mind: that of leaving with the 3 points, in tribute to the former president who was able to raise the club on the roof of Europe . Before the start of the meeting, the Marseille coach did not hide his emotion at the microphone of Canal +: “It is a day of mourning for the people of Marseille, because today they see the disappearance of someone who raised the club in all areas and who will be remembered for a long time as one of the best leaders that the club. had“.

Within seconds, the businessman’s face appeared on the stadium’s giant screens, accompanied by applause from the audience. In the stands, some Marseille supporters had managed to sneak into the stadium, despite the ban on travel after the excesses that occurred during the Angers-Marseille meeting. They released their most beautiful smoke for the emblematic president of the golden age of OM.

Others have chosen to honor it in a more discreet way, by waving banners on which were inscribed in capital letters: “Rest in peace Boss“,”Bernard Lurking forever in our heartsSongs were also sung in honor of the former president.

But on the ground, the Marseillais were stung from the outset by the Lille. Very shaken, the Marseille defense finally cracked before half an hour of play on a strike from Jonathan David (28th). Reduced to 10 after the expulsion of Cengiz Ünder (77th), the Marseillais ended up capitulating at the very end of the game on a new achievement from David. Nonetheless, songs to the glory of Bernard Tapie, in a small committee, continued to resonate within the confines of the stadium. A great tribute to the former president will take place on October 17, during the reception of Lorient on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1. In the presence, this time, of all Marseille supporters.