Boris Johnson wants to “build back better” after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said his determination to “build back betterAfter Brexit, despite a supply crisis in the United Kingdom exacerbated by the country’s exit from the European Union.

“We did not endure the Covid to return to the situation that prevailed before», Declared the leader before the start, Sunday, of the annual conference of his Conservative Party in Manchester (north-west of England). Stressing that his government had kept its campaign promise by carrying out Brexit and that it had massively vaccinated against Covid-19, he said he wanted to take “bold decisionsTo respond to British priorities, such as jobs, security and climate change.

“All this shows that we are keeping our word, and now is the time to go further, not only to recover but also to build back better.“, he added. Scheduled from Sunday to Wednesday, the great annual conference of the Tories, the first in person for two years due to the coronavirus, represents an opportunity for the conservative leader to speak to his troops. His speech is scheduled for Wednesday.





Multiple crises

Came to power in July 2019, winner of the general elections held a few months later on the promise of “achieve BrexitBoris Johnson, 57, must now convince the British of the benefits of leaving the EU he has so much touted. It is currently facing multiple crises, such as rising gas prices and shortages in supermarkets and gas stations due to a lack of truck drivers.

He attributes this to the upturn in the global economy after the pandemic, and exceptional demand caused by panic buying at gas stations. But the consequences of the pandemic are also worsened by Brexit. In an attempt to address the shortage of truck drivers and staff at poultry farms, and in the face of the threat of empty shelves at Christmas, the government has temporarily relaxed its immigration policy to grant up to 10,500 temporary work visas.

He also announced Friday that about 200 soldiers would be deployed on Monday to supply gas stations, in front of which long queues have been forming for two weeks. Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) official Brian Madderson told the BBC on Saturday that fuel shortages remained “really very problematicIn London and the South East of England.