Bruno (Les 12 Coups de midi) talks about his future after leaving the show

This Sunday, October 3, Bruno, the greatest champion of 12 midday shots, was the guest of LCI’s morning weekend. While looking back on his career in this game show, he announced what he plans to do when he is beaten by another candidate.
After more than 8 months on the air and 250 shows shot, Bruno has become the indisputable master of noon in the game show presented by Jean-Luc Reichmann on TF1. In The 12 strokes of noon, he broke all records : the number of mystery stars to discover, the million euros in winnings and gifts, the number of participations in a TV game, the world record for solo victories … He tries, as best he can, to have these approved. last two records in the Guinness Book. But Bruno is a candidate who has his head on his shoulders. He knows he’s not gonna stay on the show forever, and had even told us to hope that a next candidate will in turn break the records he has set.
“At some point there is an end”
Invited this October 3 of the morning weekend on LCI, hosted by Camille Combal and Anne-Chloé Bottet, Bruno was able to talk about what he thinks to do later, once he has left The 12 strokes of noon. For him, one thing is certain, “TV game champion, it’s not a job” : “It is very profitable, but after it’s a parenthesis in your life anyway and you have to tell yourself that at some point, there is an end and that you will resume your life”, He said, very pragmatic, on the news channel, before continuing:“If it stops, it stops, it’s okay, I’ll go back to my life as before.”
“I have a few years of wages ahead of me”
When Anne-Chloé Bottet asks him what he plans to do when he is eliminated from the show, Bruno gives a rather vague answer. “For now, I am already thinking of resuming my somewhat normal life, moving away a little bit (…), and therefore reuniting with my family, my friends..”A well-deserved rest, because it “Takes a lot of energy”To participate in a daily game. He also explained thathe turns 5 numbers per day, i.e. 20 per week in total. Once the show is over for him, he also wishes “(S) ‘take care of placing your winnings”. Bruno also received advice from Jean-Pierre Foucault on how to best invest the money he has earned. The one who previously worked at the Eurosport advertising network and who lost his job during the pandemic is no longer in a hurry to find another one. “I have a few years of wages in front of me”, he confided, laughing on LCI.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.