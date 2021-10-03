bug fixes welcome

IPhones and iPads can be updated to iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1, versions that bring expected fixes.

About ten days after the launch of iOS 15 in its final version, Apple is already deploying a first patch to patch certain bugs that have already frustrated a large number of users. It is therefore now possible to download iOS 15.0.1, and its counterpart for iPad, iPadOS 15.0.1.





What’s new for iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1?

In the patch note accompanying this update, Apple is rather stingy with information, just stating that iOS 15.0.1 ” In particular, fixes an issue that prevented some users from unlocking their iPhone 13 with the Apple Watch“. This was a pesky bug that several users complained about, especially during a pandemic when facial recognition via Face ID is compromised by wearing a mask. The seamless experience is finally back for Apple Watch wearers whose iPhone will once again be able to unlock automatically.

Another bug that has recently made people talk about it: a warning warning the user that the storage of his iPhone is almost full … even when it is empty. This is now also corrected. Finally, the last bug announced as fixed was inappropriately starting Fitness + workouts on the Apple Watch during audio meditation sessions.

Note that at Frandroid we also experienced a bug inviting us, on the iPhone 13 Pro, to update the phone to… iOS 15, the version however natively installed on this phone. A notification therefore naturally leading to an endless loop. According to our initial findings, this concern has also been resolved.

All these bugs are also fixed on Apple tablets with iPadOS 15.0.1.

What about 120 Hz?

In recent days, Apple has also promised an update to Core Animation to fix a bug preventing developers from taking full advantage of the new 120Hz display in the iPhone 13 Pro. At this time, it is not yet known whether this issue is resolved through this update or whether it will still be necessary to wait.

As a reminder, to update your iPhone or iPad, simply go to its settings, in the tabGeneral, then click on “Software update“. If an update is available, then it will be offered to you.